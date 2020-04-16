Comal County officials expect to see an increase in COVID-19 cases in about a week as the impact of people ignoring social distancing guidelines over the Easter weekend becomes clear.

Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said satellite tracking data and calls to the county virus hotline indicated “an increase in activity” in violations of social distancing orders through the holiday.

“We would expect this will lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases in about a week or so,” she said during Thursday’s Commissioners Court meeting.

Herald-Zeitung requests for complete compliance information by the city of New Braunfels and Comal County during Easter weekend remain unavailable, though jail reports indicate no arrests for non-compliance since stay home orders were issued in late March.

Fraser also reported the latest statistics — 43 cases and six deaths — but cited 30 recoveries and seven cases still active, two hospitalized and five isolated.

Fraser also updated on hospital capabilities in the county that indicated 136 empty beds out of 283 available and 24 available ventilators.

“We’re still in the acceleration stage of the virus locally,” she said. “We still have at least a couple of more weeks before we

begin to see the curve extend backwards.”

New epidemiologist

Two weeks ago, commissioners approved funding to hire an epidemiologist to investigate current and past virus cases. They were introduced to Connie Alaniz, now the resident epidemiologist with the county’s office of public health.

Alaniz was Texas Department of State Health Services’ epidemiologist in Region 8, which includes Guadalupe County, before her retirement in 2018. While there, she conducted contact-tracing investigations of communicable diseases — including the H1N1 flu virus and food-borne bacterial illnesses caused by listeria and salmonella.

“Connie has 30 years experience, and she’s very familiar with the area,” Fraser said.

Alaniz said she came out of retirement because “when something like this is going on, it’s like watching a fire and not helping. I wanted to be involved again.”

The new position is funded by a $132,341 grant through the DSHS COVID-19 Crisis Cooperative Agreement.

Other action

Also Thursday, County Judge Sherman Krause indicated completion of the Bridge Street Parking Area, and Friday’s substantial completion of Landa Building renovations. He said pending an occupancy permit from the city, the county can begin moving into the building after its $14.7 million facelift.

Commissioners also approved awards of Family Protection Fee funding — derived from a $15 fee attached to each divorce decree in the county — to eight nonprofits.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb said $1,185 allotments will go to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Central Texas; Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County; Communities in Schools of South Central Texas; Connections Individual and Family Services; Crisis Center of Comal County; New Braunfels Christian Ministries; Options for Life; River City Advocacy and Counseling Center and SJRC Texas.

Also Thursday commissioners accepted roads into the county road system and returned developer surety in a portion of the Morningside Trails subdivision, and approved the tax assessor-collector’s March 2020 collections report.

To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.