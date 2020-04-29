Three days after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott let statewide stay home orders expire Thursday, the city of New Braunfels and Comal County spent Wednesday fashioning respective orders to mirror his — while figuring whether river operations were among businesses allowed to reopen Friday.
The county on Wednesday announced its Stay Home/Work Safe order, issued April 3 to prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus in unincorporated areas, would also expire Thursday. The city of New Braunfels said its draft
of a similar order was not yet ready for release.
Abbott’s Monday announcement will open local restaurants, movie theaters, libraries, churches and museums to resume at 25% capacity beginning Friday. Those successful in reopening on Friday could be allowed to expand to 50% occupancy by May 11. If statewide virus numbers continue to decline, the governor hinted bars, gyms, beauty salons and barbershops could begin resuming operations by May 18.
However, river recreation venues that were shuttered over a month ago must wait a little while longer before joining that list. Comal County said Abbott’s latest directives, issued Monday, didn’t specify whether those operations could reopen.
“Throughout this process, our goal has been to follow the governor’s orders and clarify them where necessary for situations unique to Comal County,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. “Therefore, our order will expire as scheduled on Thursday, and the county will continue to follow the governor’s direction.”
Late Wednesday, however, the city remained on the fence. Jenna Vinson, director of communications and community engagement, said earlier in the day to expect a reopening statement that afternoon but it was not approved for release late Wednesday evening.
Mayor Barron Casteel and Mayor-Elect Rusty Brockman formed two committees — a Mayor’s Advisory Group to Reopen New Braunfels and a River Parks Advisory Group — to provide input on reopening measures. The former met for the third time on Tuesday; the latter was slated to meet for the first time Wednesday.
River Advisory Group members include Casteel, Krause, Brockman, New Braunfels City Council Members Wayne Peters and Matthew Hoyt; Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce’s Michael Meek and Judy Young; Darren Hill, Schlitterbahn-New Braunfels general manager; Shane Wolf, Rockin ‘R’ River Rides GM; Suzanne Herbelin, Wurstfest executive director; Texas Tubes owner Colie Reno and Mike Dussere, director of the Comal County Water Oriented Recreation District.
City staffers on the board include Vinson, City Manager Robert Camareno, Assistant City Managers Kristi Aday and Jordan Matney, City Attorney Val Acevedo, Police Chief Tom Wibert, Fire Chief Patrick O’Connell, Parks and Recreation directors Stacey Dickey and Ken Wilson and Amy Niles, city river operations manager.
“The city is continuing to analyze the governor’s order and working with business and community partners to understand what it means for New Braunfels,” Vinson said. “The city will follow the governor’s guidelines. Decisions on city facilities, services, and amenities are still under review.”
Both Krause and Casteel previously said respective reopening measures would parallel Abbott’s revised directives and issued after advice from medical professionals. Both, they said, would also address issues that are “unique” to the area — such as river tourism.
The county said Abbott’s initial lists of operations providing essential services and activities still stand, complemented with a list of previously nonessential businesses that will be allowed to reopen Friday under certain restrictions.
Krause said those not included on either list should contact the Texas Division of Emergency Management. Businesses uncertain of official occupancy limits operating in unincorporated areas and the cities of Spring Branch and Garden Ridge are urged to contact the county fire marshal’s office at 830-643-3748.
Dr. Dorothy Overman, the county’s primary health authority, said maintaining social distancing measures will continue to be important as the state and area restart their economies.
“As local businesses begin to reopen, we should remember that the coronavirus is not gone from our community,” Overman said. “The numbers of cases and deaths do appear to be improving in Texas, but a resurgence of cases could occur. I encourage all of our residents to continue good hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing facial coverings in public.
“All of these measures are working to protect all of us, especially our older populatiwon, those who have compromised immune systems, and those who have underlying health conditions putting them at greater risk.”
I would venture to guess that 80% of tubers are from the 3 population areas of SA, Austin and Houston. All having much higher rates of infection. Given that, And the large influx due to being cooped up, opening the rivers doesn’t seem like a good idea.
