Michael Calta and Matthew Sargent, incumbent New Braunfels Independent School District trustees recently ousted by newcomers, said the county and its elections vendor should share the blame for problems that omitted their races from some voter ballots Nov. 3.
In their reelection bids, Calta, District 2 trustee, lost to Nancy York by 12 votes, and Sargent lost his District 4 race to John Tucker by 251 votes. All but Calta joined NBISD Superintendent Randy Moczygemba and Comal County officials Tuesday afternoon during an hour-long demonstration of what might have happened on Election Day.
“We wanted to share that information with them — we’re not coming up with any excuses or tying to point the blame at anyone — we’re trying to give them all the information we have,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. “Especially for the candidates, because they have some decisions to make based on everything we have.”
Calta said he would not dispute his outcome.
“I know we have the option to contest the election, and there certainly seems to be grounds for it,” he said Monday. “But I decided not to do so for a number of reasons. One, I know that there is voter fatigue out there and I also know that there’s also candidate fatigue.
“Second, I got to know Nancy through that process and it turns out that we have a lot in common. We share a lot of the same values. Nancy has the time, the availability and definitely the heart and willingness to serve our kids. I’m very much inclined to support her and not contest the election at this time.”
Sargent said he has filed a complaint with the Texas Secretary of State’s office, which oversees elections in the state.
Pads and problems
An undetermined number of the county’s 56 poll pads from St. Louis-based KNOWiNK, used to scan photo IDs and voter registration cards and compare signatures at voter check-ins, failed to connect with the company’s national server. It forced poll workers to manually qualify voters for about 2 hours locally — but the problem affected hundreds of polling locales across the country on Election Day. While all Comal County pads were reconnected, some failed to reload all of the races specific to certain precincts.
Krause said the problem could have affected 260 ballots that included 204 votes that were cast in both NBISD trustees races. County Clerk Bobbie Koepp and Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua demonstrated the possibilities. But Krause said 56 ballots were “undervotes” because voters did not select a candidate in those NBISD races.
“In my opinion we don’t know what the outcome of this election would have been in either district,” Moczygemba said last week. “When you look at the total number of voters in those precincts, and look at the total number of voters on Tuesday, 50% of those might not have gotten to cast a vote in the school board election.”
Two of those votes were Sargent and his wife Lisa, who went to vote at 10:30 a.m. and didn’t see his race on the ballot.
Sargent’s SOS complaint alleges he and his wife were incorrectly advised by county elections after they informed them he didn’t see his race on the ballot at 10:37 a.m. that morning. It also disputes the county’s statement, issued Nov. 4, which said it was unaware of lingering computer issues until late in that afternoon.
“If this had been brought to our attention before the vote was submitted, we could have canceled out the vote and reviewed the problem,” Koepp said. “We weren’t aware of the problem until close to 5 p.m. and after votes had already been cast.”
The county received only three reports — two on NBISD’s District 4 race and one of three propositions on Lake Dunlap’s new WCID.
“The problem is that there was a known issue and it and the county that was aware of it and didn’t do anything about it,” Moczygemba told the Herald-Zeitung on Nov. 5.
Possible recourse
Calta encouraged Sargent to file a complaint.
“I certainly encouraged him to contest it because it would send a very strong message to not just the county elections office — which is doing the best it can — but these vendors who just can’t come in and sell a non functional product,” he said. “They should take responsibility and reimburse NBISD for the expense of the election.
“Not only should they reimburse for this election, they should pay for another election as far as I’m concerned.”
According to the Secretary of State’s website, the SOS “has no authority to order a new election, change an election result, or conduct a criminal investigation. This form is to be used solely to document alleged election irregularities and submit allegations of criminal violations of the (Election) Code to be referred to the Attorney General.”
Moczygemba said NBISD can’t seek a recount or request a new election. Contested city and school district elections, usually held in May, can run up to $25,000 and $30,000 per contested race, depending on the number of candidates and issues involved.
“As superintendent and as a district we are not taking sides with any candidate,” he said. “But the two people who do have concerns are incumbents who lost the race. The school district has no authority — it can’t contest anything or do anything (about it), which is frustrating.”
Sargent, in his SOS complaint, alleges a potential violation from the handbook for Election Judges and Clerks 2020, which in part requires presiding elections judges to cease using malfunctioning equipment installed at polling places “immediately after discovering that the equipment is not functioning properly.”
Sargent’s statement continued: “The County knew about the problem no later than 10:41 a.m. and continued to utilize the equipment without shutting the polling place(s). Even though this was a software issue and the ballots were not loading correctly the machines were not properly functioning. The equipment should have been shut down until the software issue could have been corrected.”
Contests involving county elections are filed in the district court in the relevant county. In most circumstances, the filing deadline for an election contest is 30 days after the canvass, which NBISD is scheduled to do Monday night.
The SOS states “any losing candidate may contest an election. In a contest of an officer election, the contestant files suit against the election’s winner — which Sargent isn’t going to do.
“This would require me to sue Mr. Tucker. This seems really unfair to me since John is not to blame for the error in the polling booths,” he said. “This would most likely require both of us to retain legal counsel which would not be fair for either one of us.”
Sargent said there was only one equitable solution.
“If this is decided in my favor a recount is not appropriate as there were missing votes,” Sargent said. “The only prudent course of action would be a special election; this will allow all votes to count.”
