Spring seems a perfect time to share the story of Landa Family Memorial’s garden. Spring is a time of rebirth and renewal, and that’s what the garden is now experiencing.
“Wouldn’t it be nice to have a butterfly garden?” was how the saga began.
“There is one at Fischer Park,” came the reply.
“Oh, no! In THE park”.
The listener chuckled, knowing full well what Rosemarie Gregory meant. In New Braunfels, and especially to native New Braunfelsers, there is one park and that park is Landa. That sentiment is shared by some non-native residents as well. Tim Barker, who lives near Landa Park, once told me “Landa is my park.” The response came when I suggested he help in a different park’s project. In fact, one Parks Administrator has referred to Tim as the “Sheriff of Landa Park.” I did not inquire as to the sobriquet’s genesis. I knew.
Tim walks — some would say patrols — Landa Park each morning. On these walks, he gets in touch with nature and observes spots that could use an intervention. The newer sidewalk going toward the gazebo is an example of one such intervention. He urged Friends for the Preservation of Historic Landa Park to help, and they did. But I digress, so back to the garden story.
I then explained to Mrs. Gregory that a butterfly garden is exactly what the New Braunfels Native Plant Society of Texas had underway at the Landa Family Memorial when COVID-19 disrupted, well, everything.
That’s how, five months into the pandemic, two Lindheimer Master Naturalists who are also NPSOT members donned their masks and took up their trowels to subdue weeds overtaking the Landa Family Memorial. The garden workers were thanked daily by passers-by, one saying, “Somebody needed to do that.”
As progress advanced and the weeds surrendered, the idea of benches arose. Why not place a butterfly bench near the Landa Family Memorial. Better still, why not recognize Rosemarie Leissner Gregory and Arlene Krueger Seales, authors of “New Braunfels’ Historic Landa Park: Its Springs and Its People,” by dedicating the special butterfly bench in their honor?
Here’s where the Landa Friends again intervened. Tim Barker, Friends’ President, held discussions. Various options were considered and finally coming to consensus, the Landa Friends decided to order Cricket Forge’s butterfly bench. Next, the Parks Foundation also wanted to honor the authors, so a second bench was added to the order.
Parks staff offered to secure placement of the benches as well as create a crushed granite pathway for the garden. Reclaimed limestone edging material was identified from an earlier project in Landa Park, so Design Principles promulgated in 2012 were met. Additionally, an irrigation system was added. Parks operations quite literally added structure to the garden and a big “thank you” should be directed to them!
But what about the plants? Stacey Dicke, Parks Director, suggested a ground cover be placed around the headstone so that visitors would clearly see the Landa Family Memorial’s original purpose. The Memorial was dedicated to Joseph & Helena Landa in 1955 by their grandchildren, Frances Story Rust, Russell Story Nine, and Jos. E. Abrahams. The marker identifies their grandparents as Founders and Owners of the Park from 1847-1927. Groundcover would mean changes to the original planting scheme. Round one of revisions got underway.
Frogfruit (Phyla nodiflora) was chosen as the groundcover. It is a perfect butterfly attractor and serves as larval host for Texas Crescents, Phaon Crescents, Buckeyes, White Peacock butterflies and others. Mealy Blue Sage (Salvia farinacea), which had risen to 18-24 inches, was removed from the immediate monument area for placement in the border.
While a great plant for butterflies and hummingbirds, Mealy Blue Sage desperately needed to join the garden’s border area due to its potential 3-foot height. Lindheimer Muhly (Muhlenbergia lindheimeri) were present throughout the garden and some were removed. It’s important, however, to keep native grasses because not only do they provide shelter to butterflies but as importantly, their deep fibrous roots help filter water for the Edwards Aquifer.
A group of Lindheimer Master Naturalists returned to the garden in mid-October to complete the planting. They were joined by Stacey Dicke and family, and a New Braunfels High School Class of ’64 Alum. That Alum, a Krause descendant, provided an unbroken link in the historical continuity so important for Landa Park.
To lure the beloved Monarch Butterfly, plugs of Antelope-horns (Asclepias asperula) and Zizotes Milkweed (Asclepias oenotheroides) were planted and in late-March, we were delighted to find monarch caterpillars. Autumn sage (Salvia greggii) was also added. It is a great attractor of butterflies and hummingbirds. Salvia greggii also provides nectar. Another plant placed in the garden was Gregg’s mistflower (Conoclinium greggii), also a nectar source as well as a larval host plant for the Rawson’s Metalmark. Queen butterflies often appear to swarm blossoms of Gregg’s mistflower each fall. Newly planted Texas Lantana (Lantana urticoides) will provide nectar for Hairstreak and other butterflies. Joining their plant relatives were Flame Acanthus (Anisacanthus quadrifidus) and White Mistflower (Ageratina havanensis). The beautiful Janais Patch butterfly feeds almost exclusively on Flame Acanthus and the hummingbirds love it, too. Flame Acanthus is also a nectar source for the Janais Patch.
White Mistflower, A.K.A. Havana Snakeroot or Shrubby Boneset, will bloom April through December and attract butterflies, moths and hummingbirds. Shrubby Boneset is also a good nectar source and serves as larval host for the Rawsons Metalmark butterfly. The Landa Family Memorial garden should grow into a nice site for winged visitors, perhaps in time for a fall ribbon cutting.
Jane Felts Mauldin created a lovely rendering of the newly replanted Landa Family Memorial. Her artwork includes the benches, which certainly provide a new focal point in Landa Park, while showing a mature garden. The talented artist captured the effect of a wonderful collaboration. It’s nice when groups like Lindheimer Master Naturalists, Friends for Preservation of Historic Landa Park and the Park Foundation can work together on a project; a project that should bring joy to the community, now and for future generations.
So now you have one version of the origin of butterfly benches near the redesigned Landa Family Memorial garden. I wonder if Rosemarie had any idea what she’d set in motion when she said, “Wouldn’t it be nice to have a butterfly garden …?”
If your garden, too, can use some Texas native plants, please visit Headwaters at the Comal on Earth Day. The New Braunfels Chapter of NPSOT will have a limited supply of native plants for sale. Texas Master Naturalists will bring their Skins and Skulls trunks, so do bring your kids! In addition, Master Naturalists will hand out bags of mulch and information on the benefits of mulching. Earth Day will be celebrated April 24. Go to Headwaters’ website, www.headwatersatthecomal.org, for more information. Admission to the property is time-limited and reservation must be made in advance.
The beautiful book, “New Braunfels’ Historic Landa Park: Its Springs and Its People” is available for $45. For more information, please visit https://friendsforlandapark.org/new-book
