Comal County added 22 COVID-19 recoveries and 17 new cases on Tuesday morning with six residents hospitalized with the disease.
Of the 17 new cases, one is confirmed and the remaining 16 are probable. The county now has 102 active cases.
Probable cases are when a patient has met two of three criteria including a positive quick-result antigen test, experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case.
Since the start of the pandemic in March, there have been 3,659 cases with 3,437 recoveries and 120 deaths. Many of those deaths happened over the summer as the virus spiked across the state and got a foothold in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
On Tuesday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for five COVID-19 patients with one in intensive care and on a ventilator. Throughout the pandemic, local hospitals have cared for both county patients and those from outside the county.
As of Tuesday morning, the county's office of public health reported information on 27,389 tests conducted with 2,823 confirmed cases and 836 probable cases. That's an increase of 222 tests from Friday's report.
The seven-day positivity rate for Tuesday is 6.70% up from 5.70% on Friday.
Comal County didn't release any data on Monday.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday and you must have an appointment.
Around the world
ROME — Pope Francis is presiding over an interfaith peace prayer in Rome, donning a facemask after shunning them in recent weeks despite a surge in coronavirus infections across Italy.
Francis wore a white mask throughout the service Tuesday, except when he delivered his remarks. At 83 and with part of a lung removed in his 20s due to an illness, the pope is at high-risk for COVID-19 complications.
The pope has drawn criticism from even his ardent followers for shunning facemasks during his recent Wednesday general audiences. In the past week, 11 Swiss Guards and a resident of the hotel where Francis lives have tested positive.
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has reported a single-day record of more than 5,000 coronavirus cases.
Iran’s health ministry reported 322 deaths, pushing the death toll over 31,000. The new cases on Tuesday eclipsed the previous high of 4,830 last week.
Hospitals in the hard-hit capital of Tehran are overflowing. The increase comes after Iranians packed cafes and restaurants at vacation spots during recent national holidays and the re-opening of schools last month.
MADRID — Spain’s health minister says the government won’t extend the state of emergency in the Madrid region when it expires on Saturday but may introduce curfews at coronavirus hotspots around the country.
Health Minister Salvador Illa says the partial lockdown in the Madrid area in recent weeks had helped limit community transmission that made it one of Europe’s most significant coronavirus clusters.
However, he noted Madrid’s number of cases is still high. The region has reported more than 29,000 cases in the past two weeks. It’s tally on Tuesday was 354 new cases in 24 hours — Spain’s fourth-highest rate.
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s Health Ministry reported nearly 9,300 new daily coronavirus cases and 107 deaths Tuesday, among the highest daily numbers under the pandemic.
The Health Ministry says 42,000 tests were done in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 4.05 million tests in a nation of 38 million. The ministry says 725 ventilators are in use across the country and nearly 9,000 COVID-19 beds are full out of 15,000.
The ministry is aiming for more ventilators and 10,000 more beds. It’s turning the National Stadium in Warsaw, built for the EURO 2012 soccer championships, into a hospital for some 50 serious COVID-19 cases and 500 mild cases. Other cities are turning conference centers into COVID-19 wards.
BERLIN — A district in Germany's Alpine southeastern corner is going into a de-facto lockdown Tuesday after reporting well above 200 new cases per 100,000 residents in a week, the highest level in a country that is still in better shape than many others in Europe.
Schools, restaurants and other facilities in the Berchtesgaden district, on the border with Austria, are being closed for 14 days. Hotels there are closed to tourists and residents can only leave their homes for good reason.
Other areas across Germany are considering less onerous new restrictions as infections rise. The national disease control center said the country of 83 million people recorded 6,868 new cases over the past day -- below the record of 7,830 on Saturday but considerably more than a week earlier.
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump, a day after claiming the American people are tired of listening to Dr. Anthony Fauci, insists he gets along him.
However, Trump says the nation’s top infectious disease specialist is not a “team player.”
“He’s a nice guy,” Trump said of Fauci in a telephone interview with “Fox & Friends” from the White House. “The only thing I say is he’s a little bit sometimes not a team player.”
Trump denied the two were “at odds.” Fauci appeared on CBS' “60 Minutes” on Sunday and said he was concerned Trump might acquire the coronavirus after attending several events, including one at the Rose Garden, with little mask wearing and social distancing.
