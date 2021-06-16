New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung photographer Mikala Compton claimed her third straight award for Star Photojournalist and sports editor Tucker Stephenson earned his first win as Star Sportswriter on Tuesday.
The awards from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors were announced online on Tuesday afternoon, where the Herald-Zeitung competes in the A classification for small dailies in Texas.
Two other staffers also placed in the Star Awards with staff writer Steve Knight earning second as Star Reporter of the year and executive editor Chris Lykins claiming third place as Star Opinion Writer.
Compton also won first and second place for videos longer than two minutes, first and third place for photojournalism, and an honorable mention for news photography.
In addition to his runner-up spot for Star Reporter, Knight won a first place award for specialty reporting which focused on his coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic including a story on the first reported death in Comal County.
Lykins also won a second place award for headline writing while the paper overall finished third for Newsroom of the Year.
The Texas APME awards were given to work for 2020.
TPA awards
Tuesday's awards were the second group of honors given to the newspaper over the last week. Over the weekend the Texas Press Association handed out its hardware at its summer conference.
In that contest the newspaper competes against some of the larger papers in the state with the exception of the major metro publications in San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Houston.
The newspaper collected a first place in headline writing for a joint effort by Lykins, Lauren Corbell and KD Nance, a second place in online live coverage for its reporting on the Wurstfest fire, a third place in editorial writing by Lykins, a third place in sports photography by Compton, third place in best magazine, fourth place by Compton for news photography and fourth place for special sections with its edition leading up to the 175th Anniversary of New Braunfels.
The Texas Press Association awards were given to work for part of 2019 and part of 2020.
Looking back
Lykins said he was proud of what the staff accomplished while often working under very difficult conditions.
"The pandemic upended whatever plans we had at the start of 2020 and we had to navigate a new world with social distancing and remote work — not just for us, but often for our sources," he said. "Through it all, we managed to persevere and produce important work for our readers."
Lykins singled out Compton and Knight's work covering the pandemic from inside the halls of the ICU at Christus Santa Rosa - New Braunfels during a deadly summer wave of COVID.
"That story and those pictures really brought home the seriousness of what we were dealing with, and our readers took notice," Lykins said.
Stephenson's award was also earned under unique circumstances, with sports virtually coming to a standstill, and the entire section being benched for months.
He made up ground quickly as things began to recover, including the touching story of how a touchdown scored by a special needs player was helping lay the foundation at a new high school.
Publisher Neice Bell said that all of the awards were well earned and that she couldn't be prouder of what the staff managed to do over the last 18 months.
"We have an incredibly talented group of people who worked their hearts out through some unprecedented situations and managed to overcome them to succeed," Bell said. "As the pandemic wanes, I can't wait to see what this team does next."
