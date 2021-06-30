New Braunfels residents can now buy historic pieces such as Japanese dishes and rare artwork at the Lark Mason Associates auction house.
The auction house now has retail pieces people can buy in person or online.
The unique items range in price and era, from books published in the 1800s to a $1,250 vase by a famous Venetian glass artist.
The auction house began when Asian art expert Lark Mason, an appraiser on Antique Roadshow, brought his multi-million dollar operations from New York to New Braunfels.
His son, Lark E. Mason III, handles marketing and operations and said the auction house had more people bid for items on their website during the pandemic.
Some items they own and others are on consignment.
“Like a phoenix coming out of COVID,” laughed Mason III. “[The retail is] completely new. We started to do small stuff over here and want to do a lot more in the future. We’re building slowly.”
He said they had “mixed results” during the pandemic, but overall business went well and they sold several big items.
“We had some extremely successful sales,” Mason III said. “We broke several record prices and sold about a hundred perfect objects which is a difficult thing to do in the middle of COVID. It was only because we have a great team and our bidders trust us without having to see the objects in person.”
Mason III and his father, president/CEO Lark Mason, travel around the country collecting historical and unique items. They collect everything from thousand-year-old porcelain to mid-century modern furniture.
“New Braunfels is a great town, there’s a lot going on here and the auction doesn’t matter where we’re located. The majority of things go outside the city and a lot of people who come here and enjoy shopping take advantage of it.”
Nathan Manlove, president of the AMMO Group markeeting agency and chair of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce this year, said the auction house draws visitors from everywhere.
“They come enjoy the town and do business,” Manlove said. “To me, the impact they have is that they are showcasing New Braunfels to visitors from around the world. We locals also get to brag that Lark Mason lives here. And that’s kinda neat.”
The Masons wanted to bring their eclectic discovered rare items to their new home far away from New York. The 1800s German barn is historically significant and so the auction house wanted to honor that.
“With San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Dallas, we don’t really need to be in those cities so we picked the place we wanted to live in,” Mason III said. “Two years ago we moved the building here which was originally on Gruene Road and was one of the original settlements here in New Braunfels. Rather than building an ultra modern thing we thought we should try and fit it and add it to downtown.”
Items grouped within the same sale such as the Venetian vase are available until July 7, but people can look at live auction items online as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.