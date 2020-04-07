For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak began, two patients are hospitalized in New Braunfels with the disease.
Previously Comal County officials have said that those hospitalized have been at out-of-county facilities. There are four people who fit that description right now.
The only hospital known to have been involved in local cases was Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin where 44-year-old TJ Mendez died as a result of complications from COVID-19.
The pair of local hospitalizations were part of a surge of five new cases reported by county officials on Tuesday morning. That pushed Comal County's total of confirmed cases to 27. The other three are self-isolated at home.
The new cases prompted local health officials to remind people the virus is accelerating locally.
“It’s clear from numbers like this that Comal County is still in the acceleration phase of this virus,” said Cheryl Fraser, director of public health. “It remains vitally important that all county residents follow the county’s Stay Home/Stay Safe order and limit their exposure to COVID-19.”
The five cases are scattered across the county, with two in the eastern half near the Hays County line, one in New Braunfels, one south of Canyon Lake and one in the center of the county.
The age ranges are also broad with two patients in their 20s while the others are in their 30s, 60s and 70s.
As of Monday night, Comal County’s Office of Public Health has received reports of 269 tests conducted with 27 positive tests, 187 negative and 55 results still pending.
Of the 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, 10 are from New Braunfels or the immediate area, four from the Bulverde area, five from eastern Comal County, three from north of Canyon Lake, two from south of Canyon Lake, one from Fair Oaks Ranch, one from southwest Comal County and one from central Comal County.
County officials breakdown the source of infections as 11 travel related, nine unconfirmed or under investigation, four community spread and three from close contact with a known positive case.
Regardless of how the infections happen, county officials have been clear that community spread poses a threat and should be taken seriously.
“We all should be acting as if COVID-19 is actively spreading in our community because it is,” Comal County Public Information Officer Paul Anthony said. “And because we know there are more cases than tests available to catch it, we should assume that every trip to the grocery store brings us into contact with people who might have the virus.”
Information about COVID-19, as well as coronavirus-related county office closures and restrictions, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
