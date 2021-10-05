Monarch butterflies are beginning to migrate through the Lone Star State, which has many native plants that can feed them on their journey.
The New Braunfels Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will sell native plants on Oct. 9 for The Monarch Festival in Fischer Park. The sale begins at 10 a.m. and the festival begins at 11 a.m.
The festival celebrates migratory monarchs which have begun migrating through Texas. The event includes fun activities for kids, such as tagging monarchs to track their migration.
Monarchs migrate from the northeast and travel down to southwestern Mexico to spend the winter in the warmer rainforest. They then travel back in the springtime around March and April.
The nonprofit’s New Braunfels chapter president, Jenelle VanMatre, said native plants are “host” plants for monarchs in that they supply certain nutrients the butterflies need.
She said saw her first monarch in a while in her backyard the other day, and the next couple of weeks or so they will come through Texas.
“They have the nutrients they need that non-native plants, particularly crape myrtle, and other things that are not native to Texas don’t have,” VanMatre. “We try to encourage people to plant host plants that will feed the caterpillars. One of the really common ones for monarchs is milkweed. The only thing that monarch caterpillars will eat is milkweed.”
Native plants also produce pollen which butterflies and other pollinators spread, and require much less water than non-native plants, VanMatre said.
“Basically the big box stores like Lowes and Home Depot, about ninety-five percent of plants they sell are not native to Texas and came from China or Asia or somewhere else, so they don’t benefit any of the wildlife insects or the birds or any of that.”
The plant sale boasts nearly 60 different plant species, with about 350 individual plants to choose from.
Four-inch plants cost $3, quarts are $6 and gallons are $8. People can also buy multiple plants for a discount.
Since milkweed plants are hard to find and have a long taproot, they are priced a little higher at $12 a gallon.
Examples of native plants include turkscap, autumn sage, Maximilian sunflower and frostweed.
The New Braunfels chapter began in 2019 after the plant society formed in Canyon Lake and members wanted a chapter closer to New Braunfels.
The nonprofit promotes buying native plants, conservation research and habitat education outreach.
Due to excessive pesticides and habitat destruction, pollinators such as monarchs cannot feed off these native plants.
“They're cutting down the rainforests and so they’re destroying where the butterflies would hangout,” VanMatre said. “Plus coming all through their migratory route with the increase in non-native plants and pesticides it’s killing beneficial plants and they don't get food to make the journey so they don't even get there.”
Besides monarchs, bird populations are also declining since the killing of plants kills the caterpillars which birds feed on.
Without monarchs, there will not be pollination as they travel and spread pollen to grow future plants.
VanMatre said environmental destruction affects every aspect of the ecosystem.
“All these things are declining because of pesticides and things killing beneficial insects,” VanMatre said. “If we don't protect them, there will be no monarchs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.