The city of New Braunfels will continue to host its regularly scheduled Mobile Food Pantry pickup on Friday at the Westside Community Center.
The city maintains an ongoing partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank to provide the service free of charge to qualified individuals and families that are food insecure.
Friday’s distribution is for already established clients that regularly pick up vouchers at the Westside Community Center, the Salvation Army and the New Braunfels Public Library.
Jennifer Hernandez, outreach coordinator at the Westside Community Center, said the distribution will be curbside, similar to what area schools and the New Braunfels Food Bank are conducting in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.
“Those clients who regularly pick up vouchers that fall into a poverty income guideline will have an opportunity to come through at their normal time, which is our third Friday of the month, and we will distribute an emergency box of non-perishable groceries to those clients,” Hernandez said. “We are thankful to have a partnership with the New Braunfels Food Bank, first because of the weather expected Friday morning with rain and also for the number of volunteers.”
Hernandez explained that a normal food distribution would require around 30 volunteers, but for Friday a smaller team will meet at the New Braunfels Food Bank to help box the non-perishable items.
“We will have our city library staff and staff from Das Rec assisting with that distribution,” she said. “We’re not going to have an abundance of pallets. We’re not going to be outside doing what we normally do.”
During normal times, the San Antonio Food Bank delivers fresh, frozen and non-perishable groceries to be distributed on the first and third Friday of each month.
“Right now, we are preparing for Friday,” Hernandez said. “We’re thankful for the partnerships that we have, and we will be here ready.”
Clients needing more information can call the Center at 830-221-4630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.