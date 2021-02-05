Active COVID-19 cases in Comal County fell below 600 for the first time since early December.
On Friday, county health officials reported 37 new cases of COVID-19, 69 backlogged cases, and 142 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 592. That’s the lowest number of active cases since Dec. 7 and 8.
Thirty-four of the newly reported cases are confirmed and 72 are probable.
The additional recoveries from the virus bring that total to 7,584.
No deaths were reported Friday.
Fifty-two of the new cases stem from New Braunfels, with 27 coming from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, 13 from the southern Comal County and Garden Ridge area, seven from south of Canyon Lake, four from north of it and three from Fair Oaks.
The largest number of newly reported cases came from people in their 30s and 40s with 33, followed by people in their 50s and 60s with 23, people under 20 with 20 and 15 each from people in their 20s and people 70 and older.
As of Thursday, the state has reported 2.1 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and 315,798 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began.
Of the county’s active cases, 71 were hospitalized on Friday, up from 63 patients a day prior. Comal County hospitals reported caring for 53 COVID-19 patients, with 25 of those in intensive care and 15 on ventilators.
Local hospitals are caring for a mix of local and outside patients, and officials have said that some of its patients may be treated at outside hospitals.
The percentage of hospital beds used by COVID-19 patients across the region remained above the 15% threshold that triggered tighter state restrictions late last year, which closed bars and lowered capacity limits at other businesses.
The percentage figure in the 22-county region, which includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 18.2% on Friday, down from Thursday’s rate of 19.01%.
On Thursday, there were at least 10,523 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections. The state reported 10,884 available staffed hospital beds, including 713 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 15.4% of total hospital beds.
Tighter restrictions in the region would be lifted once hospitalizations drop below 15% for seven consecutive days.
The county’s seven-day molecular positivity rate on Friday stood at 30.47%, while the antigen positivity rate was 8.04%. Health officials have said that the molecular rate, a test that’s more accurate but takes longer to process, can be misleading because fewer residents are taking it. The antigen test is quicker but less accurate.
As of Friday morning, public health has received reports of 63,007 tests conducted, with 4,403 confirmed cases, 4,016 probable cases and 16 suspect cases.
Those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
The county’s standby list for the COVID-19 vaccine closed last week after it capped out at 12,000 people, but officials said it might reopen as the supply of vaccine increases. County officials scheduled two clinics this week after receiving 4,000 doses from the state.
County officials are asking people on the standby list who receive emails and phone calls that contain links or phone numbers to schedule appointments for future vaccination clinics not to share that information publicly.
As of Wednesday, 2.8 million doses have been administered, with 2.1 million people receiving one dose and 619,452 people, or 2.1% of Texas’ population, fully vaccinated. Both vaccines currently available — Pfizer and Moderna — require two doses, and neither vaccine is approved for children under age 16.
In Comal County, 8,394 people have received one dose and 3,002 people have received both doses, according to Department of State Health Services data.
Residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, who meet the criteria in Phase 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, can check the county’s website and Facebook page for information on when the standby list will reopen.
People are not required to be vaccinated in their county of residence.
People can find more information on the COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx. The website includes links to vaccine availability maps and providers.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
