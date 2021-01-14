Comal County’s Texas State Rep. Kyle Biedermann said Thursday he was among the thousands who marched to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 ahead of the violent outburst that would leave windows shattered, five dead and a nation in shock.
Biedermann said he was there as part of a peaceful march.
That march was part of President Donald Trump’s campaign to oppose the 2020 Elecotral College certification which Congress had started before the violence at the Capitol erupted.
“On Jan. 6, I, along with thousands of Americans, peacefully marched on our nation’s Capitol to make our voices heard,” he said in an email on Thursday. “It was unfortunate that some used this gathering to sow discord and promote violence.”
The 61-year-old Republican from Fredericksburg drew comparisons to other events over the last year in which he said “the radical left was praised for being ‘peaceful’ as cities burned to the ground and businesses were destroyed.”
Reached by phone on Thursday evening to comment on the events and answer questions about where he was when the violence started and whether he had entered the building, Biedermann sought instead to turn attention to the Texas Legislature’s session which began on Tuesday.
“That’s old news — why don’t you ask about the Legislature?” he said. “That’s a shame — you guys are a shame … If you want to know about old news, then just go to the TV where you can watch all the old stuff you want. It’s just unfortunate — it’s old news.”
The attack, which police called a riot and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called a “failed insurrection,” forced the evacuation of Vice President Mike Pence and pushed lawmakers into secure locations in order to protect them from the crowds that made their way into the building through broken windows and forced open doors.
It also prompted the House of Representatives to impeach President Trump for the second time — with 10 Republicans crossing party lines to support the measure on Wednesday.
Others, including Congressman Chip Roy, who represents most of Comal County and New Braunfels, voted against impeachment but harshly criticized the president.
Texit bill
Before the session, Biedermann said he planned to file legislation calling for a fall election on whether Texas should again secede from the Union. Instead of joining a confederation of other breakaway states like it did prior to the Civil War, the referendum will ask voters thoughts on Texas declaring its independence from the United States.
Biedermann said “Texit” isn’t about the 2020 presidential election result.
“The federal government is out of control and does not represent the values of Texans,” he said. “That is why I committed to file legislation this session that will allow a referendum to give Texans a vote for the State of Texas to reassert its status as an independent nation.
“This legislation perfectly aligns with Article 1 Section 2 of the Texas Constitution, which reads: ‘All political power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority, and instituted for their benefit.
‘The faith of the people of Texas stands pledged to the preservation of a republican form of government, and, subject to this limitation only, they have at all times the inalienable right to alter, reform or abolish their government in such manner as they may think expedient.’”
In a recent article, Insider, an online and print national publication, quoted Allen West, Texas Republican Party chair, who suggested likeminded states might want to form their own Union.
“Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution,” the Insider quoted West as saying in December after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to consider a Texas-sponsored lawsuit aimed at overturning 2020 presidential election results from four states.
On Jan. 18, Comal County Republican Party will host Daniel Miller as its guest speaker at a special event at the Village Venue. Miller, leader of the Texas Nationalist Movement, denies the secession idea is linked to the nation’s discontent or embraced by those believing the November election was a fraud.
“Is there some driving force here that suddenly has made it about Trump? Absolutely not,” Miller told the Insider. “People don’t just wake up one day and say, ‘Well, because I didn’t get my way in these elections, suddenly I want Texas to withdraw from the union.’ Those issues didn’t just show up on the first Tuesday of November.”
Miller said every state should at least consider elections on the premise behind Texit.
“Having this conversation is very fundamental to the American character,” he said. “Any attempt to squash having this conversation, or to deny the people the right to vote on it, is in and of itself very un-American.”
Biedermann believes his bill will do just that. He says his office has been “flooded” with calls of support from constituents throughout District 73, which includes Comal, Gillespie and Kendall counties.
“As I watch how out-of-touch the elite politicians are in Washington D.C. to the voices of God-fearing Americans and the radical nature of the Democratic Party, it only renews my resolve to fight to give Texans the right to vote on Texit,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.