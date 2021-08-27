The watershed needs you.
Talented volunteer cleanup crews are sought for the fifth edition of the annual Dos Rios Watershed Cleanup Event scheduled for Oct. 2.
The 2021 event returns to the original single-day cleanup format from previous years, while still being mindful of public health.
Registration for the event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Headwaters at the Comal, located at 333 E. Klingemann St.
Participants can sign in, select their cleanup site, and grab their cleanup supplies, breakfast and participation gift before heading out.
Cleanup locations can include city parks, greenspaces, roadside areas or other areas throughout New Braunfels.
Most cleanup locations will have designated dumpsters or areas for the placement of collected trash. City staff members will then collect the bags of litter that have been gathered and ensure that they are disposed of properly.
New Braunfels Watershed Program Manager Mark Enders said the day serves as a great time to get out into the community and help protect local rivers and waterways.
“Not only do we encourage everyone to keep public health in mind, but we also want volunteers to dress appropriately for the weather, since they will be outside collecting litter from riverbanks, roadsides, and drainage areas,” Enders said. “Long pants, hats, sunscreen, and closed-toe shoes are highly recommended.”
Since 2017, about 690 volunteers have helped to collect more than 6,400 pounds of litter in and around local rivers and creeks as part of the Dos Rios Watershed Cleanup events.
This year’s event is being coordinated by the city of New Braunfels and the Headwaters at the Comal and is sponsored in part by Cemex, Co-Pilot Creative, Texas Tubes, Schlitterbahn, HEB, Chick-fil-A, Corner Tubes, Leapfrog Productions and Frost Bank.
“This is a fun opportunity to get out of the house, bond with your family and friends, and help keep our rivers and waterways clean and clear of trash,” said River Operations Manager Amy Niles. “It’s also a great opportunity for anyone needing community service hours. It’s important that we care for our natural resources, and we encourage the community to come out and work together to help protect and preserve our local waterways.”
For additional information call 830-221-4020 or visit http://www.nbtexas.org/dosrioscleanup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.