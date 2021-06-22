Comal County Commissioners will establish the county’s third treatment court and once again hear from Canyon Lake area residents on proposed changes for county-operated boat ramps.
Specialty justice courts provide mental health and other services for offenders approved to have their charges adjudicated outside the regular criminal justice system.
In 2015, the county established a Veterans Treatment Court administered by Court At-Law No. 2 Judge Charles Stephens II and in 2007 a Challenge Court administered by 207th District Court Judge Dib Waldrip. Both help offenders with drug and alcohol problems receive treatment and counseling needed for long-term sobriety.
The third court will be administered by Court at-Law No. 3 Judge Deborah Linnartz Wigington, who received approval from commissioners to submit a grant application to the Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health totaling $4,266 for fiscal year 2022.
“When we were fortunate enough to be rewarded by the legislature for a third county court-at-law, it was really exciting,” Eccleston said. “Even before she took office she was excited about the mental health court, which is evidence-based, and adding continuing education.”
“We have letters of support from all different agencies, but the (new court) is going to need personnel in place and its framework needs to be created,” Eccleston said. “It's a huge opportunity but at the same time it's a lot of work.”
Commissioners met twice last week. On June 16 they received suggestions from residents on boat ramp revisions authored in 1994, when Comal County had half the residents it has today.
On June 10 commissioners tabled a vote until June 24 when they could hear more from citizens, many preferring a citizen commission to review options instead of seeing the county rush the changes ahead of the July 4 holiday.
Revisions would clarify rules established in a new section, which was modified to allow painted signage on watercraft and vehicles, which would be limited to launching and retrieving watercraft. Other changes prohibit parking in designated parking spaces meant for trailers towing boats, with exceptions made for kayaks and other craft transported by cars and trucks with enforcement at the discretion of law enforcement.
Signage would outline boundaries of prohibited swim areas 200 feet to each side of ramp center stripes, but there wasn’t an answer to outlining parking areas at ramps without asphalt surfaces.
Vehicles and pedestrians crossing boat ramp areas to access USACE property are still prohibited, and only one motor vehicle used to launch and retrieve watercraft in those areas.
The changes were designed to align with state and federal lake safety rules, control overcrowding and diffuse rowdy behavior at the nine ramps operated by the county. Krause said the previous sessions “set up another public hearing based on information we are receiving.” Commissioners won’t likely vote on any changes, which must be reviewed first by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority.
Commissioners last Thursday transferred $600,000 in budgeted funds to cover increased spending in all county construction projects before approving a 12th change order for Annex renovations for upgraded structural and security measures.
It increased the cost of Annex renovations by $1.131 million, to $12.016 million and extended the substantial completion date from July 12 to July 22.
Commissioners last Thursday also:
- Approved an interlocal agreement to board prisoners from Bell County, similar to previous agreements with Hays and Coryell counties to house offenders at $65 per inmate per day.
- Approved final plats combining lots in portions of the Deer River, Canyon Lake Acres and the Vistas at Cascada subdivisions; final amended plats combining lots in the Fischer Thirty-Two subdivision.
- Appointed county Treasurer Renee Couch as county delegate to the 2021 National Association of Counties Annual Conference.
- A line-item budget transfer of $2,600 for increased costs associated with budgeted replacement PCs in the information technology department.
This week’s meeting
Commissioners will consider several agenda items approving insurance and other measures for county employees, which usually leads off the budget.
Also Thursday, external auditors gave Comal County’s 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report an unqualified, or “clean,” opinion during Thursday’s Commissioners Court meeting.
The Texas Local Government Code requires counties to produce a set of audited financial reports each year. The Comal County auditor’s office prepares the annual report, which is reviewed by an external accounting firm. ABIP examined the report for the 2020 calendar year and found the statements were presented fairly in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.
“It’s great to see that the audit went well and there weren't any findings of concern,” Krause said. “It's just great to see that from a financial standpoint things are being done right.”
The review of the 2020 budget leads into 2022 budget planning, which will ramp up with a July 8 workshop. Department heads have until Monday to submit their budget requests.
“That gives us time to consider their priorities,” Krause said.
After entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
- Approved final plats combining lots in portions of the Avonlea, Canyon Lake Forest, Canyon Lake Acres, Canyon Springs Resort and The Summit Estates at Fischer subdivisions.
- Acceptance of construction of roads and storm water drainage improvements within portions of the Meyer Ranch, Villas at Cranes Mill Marina, Veramendi and Serenity Oaks subdivisions, and releases of associated surety to developers.
- Citizen donations for the sheriff’s office; recognize Reyes Villarreal for more than 17 years of service to the Road and Bridge Department and the citizens of Comal County.
- Discuss and consider final plat approval of Serenity Oaks, Unit 4, accept Irrevocable Standby Letter of Credit No. 5554136 as surety for road construction and storm water drainage improvements, and approve Agreement between Developer and Comal County to accompany the surety and authorize County Judge to sign.
- Approve changes made to tax office job descriptions; approval of line-item budget transfers to replace two scanners, provide funds for overtime costs for the remainder of the year, and a new part to repair an oil distributor.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. For the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.