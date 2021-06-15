New Braunfels City Council members on Monday considered two rezoning requests that had been postponed from a meeting last month, taking no action on one proposal while approving the other.
Council members took no action on the first reading of a rezoning proposal that would have allowed a variety of residential and non-residential development, including an “MU-B” High-Intensity Mixed-Use District, on a nearly 50-acre tract located south of the intersection of South Walnut Avenue and West Klein Road.
The item, which had been postponed by council members last month upon the request from the applicant to allow for additional talks with the surrounding property owners, died from a lack of motion.
Caren Williams-Murch, a local land development consultant representing the developer, New Braunfels-based HMT Engineering, said developers had made concessions after meeting with residents in the Ridgemont development.
“One of which was the 125-foot buffer,” Williams-Murch said. “We did at our meeting with the neighbors, say that we actually made that a 150-foot buffer. We moved one of the intense commercial uses to the north side with the future alignment of Walnut Avenue. We eliminated windows on the backside of future homes to provide privacy to existing homes. And we eliminated almost 70 uses in the MU-B zone that we felt were not compatible with this particular area.”
The proposed MU-B district includes a mix of retail, office and industrial uses nearby, enabling people to live, work and shop in a single location, according to city information. This district also allows for multifamily development and other uses with a residential component such as assisted living, RV parks, apartments and condominiums.
Williams-Murch added that they couldn’t eliminate the potential to develop apartments, higher density single-family homes or commercial uses allowed in the MU-B zone on the property.
According to city information, the property is currently zoned R-1A-6.6, which is a zoning district intended for the development of primarily detached, single-family residences and accessory uses on lots of at least 6,600 square feet in size.
In addition to MU-B, zoning districts in the applicant’s proposal that would have allowed for a wider array of uses to include the following:
- R-1A-4 — smaller-scale single-family residences and accessory uses on lots of at least 4,000 square feet in size.
- R-2A — single-family residences and accessory uses on lots of at least 6,600 square feet in size and two-family residences on lots of at least 8,000 square feet in size.
- ZH-A — single-family residences on compact lots (4,000 square feet minimum) having one side building setback reduced to zero feet or requiring five-foot setbacks on both sides.
However, despite the concessions made, Ridgemont residents came out in force to express opposition to the project, many stating that the possibility of apartments and high-density housing was a deal-breaker.
One of those individuals was resident Jamie Young.
“We’re not opposed to growth, as so many of us have said, but we are 100% unanimously opposed to MU-B zoning,” Young said.
She added that residents had been given “very little information about what the developer plans to build there, which is very concerning to us.”
Mayor Pro Tem Justin Meadows said he did not feel comfortable moving forward on the project but added that he was pleased that the developers and residents gathered to hash out their differences.
“I know we got off to a rough start,” Meadows said. “It’s been a long process, but they have been very gracious and expressing their concerns, as well as (the development team) listening at the Church of the Nazarene, who I want to thank for hosting us to have that space to talk about it.”
Development of the property would include an extension of South Walnut Avenue, a principal arterial on the city’s thoroughfare plan, up to 120 feet of right-of-way width, along the northeastern boundary of the property.
Since the first reading of the request died, council members will not consider a second reading.
In other action, in a 5-2 vote, council members approved the second and final reading of a rezoning proposal of about 48 acres located in the 2200 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1102.
The council’s action rezones the property, which sits between FM 1102 and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, on the city’s edge, from “M-1A” Light Industrial District to “MU-B” High-Intensity Mixed-Use District.
Council members Lawrence Spradley and James Blakey voted in opposition to the measure.
Spradley expressed concern about infrastructure in the area.
“I think we’re rushing,” Spradley said. “I’d like to wait. At some point, because we’re building a new fire station, I think it would be prudent to wait until the fire station comes online until we get some police officers online and at least talk about the road structure within this area before I’m for this.”
Council member Shane Hines pointed out that since the developer has no development plan yet, any construction “is way down the road,” and Fire Station No. 7 will be constructed in the area.
He added that since FM 1102 is a state-maintained road, so it’s not something the city can improve. But for other roads as part of the project, developers pay impact fees to fund improvements.
“They not only fix their traffic, but they have to support the traffic coming off of them, and that is a huge win for our city with these bond projects, with these roads as well, because taxpayers don’t have to fund the improvements of the streets,” Hines said.
The M-1A zoning district, the property’s previous designation, was intended for light manufacturing and assembly, warehousing, research and development, and other operations that do not typically depend on frequent customer visits, according to city information.
These uses generally require access to major thoroughfares or railroad transportation.
The property is close to future employment and market centers that would support the proposed mixed-use zoning, and FM 1102 has been identified as a transitional mixed-use corridor.
Council members approved a first reading of the request on April 26. The second reading was postponed from the May 10 and May 24 meetings at the applicant’s request.
