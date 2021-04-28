Two decades ago, Comal County began planning for the growth everyone knew was coming.
Then the county’s population was around 78,000, and 10 years later totaled 108,472 — the same year voters rejected a $36 million justice center and additional downtown county office space.
Now that the county has exceeded 150,000 residents, its facilities downtown are nearing the end of a $32.5 million facelift for new offices, three county courts at-law and five district courts.
“It’s really something to see because it’s something we’ve talked about for so long,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. “We’re finally kind of seeing all of it (come to fruition).”
Comal County civil and criminal case loads, already increasing before COVID-19, will ease when the $14.7 million Landa Building renovation and the $11.4 million Annex renovation are both complete. Both will be home to a third Court at-Law and new 466th Judicial District Court when renovations are complete in July 2021.
SpawGlass Contractors, which completed renovations of the Landa Building and a $2.4 million holding facility for offenders awaiting trials, is close to completing the Annex.
“As far as we’re concerned, work is going along rather well,” Krause said. “SpawGlass Contractors (in charge of construction) is doing what they said they’d do and are doing it very well.”
In 2017 commissioners authorized up to $18 million in bonds to renovate the two buildings, and since expanded both projects to add more courtrooms, security and the inmate holding area.
“We’ve been hearing for a long time — especially from some of our judges — that we can move cases along and move people out of the jail faster if we had more courtrooms — not only for local cases but for child protective services and child support cases,” Krause said then.
“When it comes to spending money, we’re spending it on courtrooms and jail facilities — which we as a governing body have a responsibility for — and the need is there.”
The Annex will be substantially complete in mid-July, County Engineer Tom Hornseth said. When construction began last fall it was emptied of all county offices and courtrooms, with some shifted into the Landa Building and others to New Braunfels’ Municipal Building on Castell Avenue.
The first floor of the Annex will house county clerk’s offices and public records, with offices for the auditor, treasurer and information technology departments on the second floor, and district courtrooms and district clerk’s offices on the third floor.
The Landa Building added 62,444 square feet of usable space for more county records, with courts at-law courtrooms and jury rooms on the first floor, and criminal district attorney’s offices and court services offices on the second floor.
A two-level sky bridge connects the Landa and Annex buildings, along with the holding facility. It features a large holding area, smaller holding cells and bathrooms, with separate pairs of elevators for the public and deputies escorting inmates to courtrooms on the third floor of the Annex.
The county agreed to expand the scope of both projects to utilize previously unused space, leading to changes as both progressed. Some facets planned for both aging buildings didn’t fit, leading to additional but not entirely unexpected expenses.
Renovations of both buildings have increased costs by $1.75 million. Changes augmented previous plans for security, generators, elevators, heating/air conditioning, audio/visual, electrical wiring, drywall and framing, interior and exterior windows and doors and restoring exterior bricks.
The latest interior and exterior changes increased the Annex cost to $11.930 million, and the winter storm moved the substantial completion from July 2 to July 12 — still on schedule.
“There were a lot of unknowns and a lot of things did happen — they always do when you’re remodeling an existing building,” Hornseth said a few months ago. “But the Annex building hadn’t been completely torn down like the Landa Building was when we started that project.
“We’re modifying some things after the fact and there were some design issues that perhaps could have, and should have been identified.”
In 2019, commissioners transferred around $2.219 million in departmental salary and benefits savings from that year’s budget to ongoing capital projects, and in November added another $1,525,250 from unallocated funds in the 2020 budget.
The savings, budget transfers and remaining funds from the $76 million bond voters approved in 2015 for the new jail will go toward the original second half of that project — the $12.4 million renovation of sheriff’s offices, which will also be managed by SpawGlass.
When it receives the building permit from the city of New Braunfels, CCSO’s Fellers Law Enforcement Center will be merged into the old county jail at the same site on West San Antonio Street, between Interstate 35 and Loop 337.
