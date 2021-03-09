New Braunfels ISD will continue to require masks in its schools, the district’s board of trustees decided on Monday night.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott — who lifted the mask mandate effective on Wednesday — left the decision up to the Texas Education Agency which then left it up to local school boards.
“We’re just right on the cusp of getting mass vaccinations and there’s only, what, 55 days or so left of school?” NBISD trustee Eric Bergquist said. “We need to finish strong, we will revisit these policies as vaccines go up.”
Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath held a virtual meeting with superintendents last week in which he said masks in public schools are required unless a local board made them optional.
Out of 1,553 parents, 1,042 district parents — almost 70% — wanted to keep the masks, according to a parent survey which was open from Friday afternoon to Monday night.
“Pretty overwhelmingly parents are still wanting to keep the masks,” NBISD superintendent Randy Moczygemba said.
The surveys, called “thought exchanges,” allowed parents to provide their comments, “thoughts,” and rate them.
The top 10 comments included that if the mask requirement were removed, parents should be able to return to virtual instruction.
Another said “better safe than sorry” and others were comments from a healthcare provider and an epidemiologist saying the masks are effective.
Out of 871 participants in the “thought exchange” for all district employees, 78% wanted to continue the mask policy. Employees left 979 comments.
Moczygemba said an outstanding comment from employees was that many previously could not get vaccinated because of a lack of vaccines or difficulty scheduling an appointment.
Last week, about 585 employees wanted to be vaccinated, according to a district survey.
Moczygemba said the Texas Health and Human Services Commission recently moved school employees up in priority. NBISD was notified and using its survey data, could register almost all the employees surveyed.
Moczygemba said the district will work with employees who could get their first dose but may not be able to get their second.
On Tuesday night Comal ISD trustees were scheduled to consider updating their COVID-19 guidelines.
Playgrounds Open
NBISD plans to open its playgrounds after spring break, the week of March 14. NBISD will require students to wear masks on the physical playground equipment.
Students could wear masks and be six feet or less apart for less than 15 minutes, yet trustees agreed this could be difficult for teachers to watch.
“I don’t want this undue duty on teachers to watch them when it might not be possible to have eyes behind their head to see other areas,” Nancy York said.
A teacher during the meeting told York each class has a designated area outside during recess.
“I know the campus administration gets thrown 18 curveballs a day,” NBISD board president Sherry Harrison said. “You guys just figure it out and you and the teachers do whatever you need to with whatever crazy requirement comes your way.”
Harrison said she is proud of how teachers make sure students wear their masks. She said she wants teachers and students to enjoy the playgrounds to have a sense of normalcy.
“I’m amazed with how on the playgrounds the students keep their masks on, in the hallways, the classrooms, it’s just remarkable,” Harrison said. “Having this little freedom that teachers are comfortable with, I think that's terrific.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.