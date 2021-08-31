The Guadalupe River Bowl features one of the tastiest prizes in all of sports, but the annual New Braunfels-Seguin clash is much more than a Wurst Bowl appetizer.
The Unicorns and Matadors are set to meet on the gridiron for the 109th time overall and the 95th consecutive season this Friday night as the storied rivalry adds yet another chapter. The game has also become known for its bet between the cities’ two mayors, as New Braunfels puts up some of its finest smoked sausage against Seguin’s famous pecans.
In each of the past seven years, the Unicorns have helped New Braunfels collect its mouth-watering winnings — a streak that includes last season’s 35-20 victory at home. That win sealed an 0-6 record in the bet for Seguin’s Don Keil, who reached his term limit last fall and saw Donna Dodgen sworn in as the new mayor.
New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman said that, even in defeat, Keil was quick to hold up his end of the bargain.
“Mayor Keil was very prompt in getting the pecans to me — probably right after Thanksgiving,” Brockman said. “His explanation was, ‘I want to make sure they are the freshest pecans that Seguin has to offer.’ He got those to me and we were able to enjoy those at city hall, as well as with some of the coaching staff, and we had a lot of fun with that.”
Dodgen and Brockman met last Friday night at Matador Stadium to renew the wager for 2021. Dodgen said it’s a great way to build good will between the two towns, which have so much in common.
“We are so regional that I think anything we can do to bring cohesiveness and bring people together and build relationships is incredible,” Dodgen said. “That’s exactly what this has done, and it’s happened for years and years and years.”
Dodgen hopes the Matadors can end their seven-year losing streak in the rivalry and once again savor the taste of success against the Unicorns. New Braunfels has largely dominated the series in recent history and holds an overall edge of 67-38-3.
“We haven’t won in a good, long time,” Dodgen said. “It’s for pride and bragging rights.”
Brockman was kind enough to give Dodgen a preview of what’s at stake this Friday while remaining confident the Unicorns will take care of business.
“This year, I did bring the sausages from Rust Game Place so that Mayor Dodgen can at least see what she probably won’t receive,” Brockman said with a laugh.
Seguin’s last win came at Matador Stadium during a wild 38-31 overtime contest back in 2013. Since then, it’s been all New Braunfels, which has won the past seven matchups by an average margin of victory of 16.3 points per game.
In the end, though, the tradition of the Guadalupe River Bowl is more about the atmosphere than the final score.
“Win, lose or draw, kids love to compete, and so do the coaches and the fans and all the supporters,” Brockman said. “All of it is special this time of year. When you can say Friday night lights and you’re in Texas, it means something as compared to the rest of the country as far as I’m concerned — and it makes it even better when it’s a rivalry.”
Friday’s kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Matador Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.