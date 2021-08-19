A 19-year-old Houston man spent this week in the county lockup since Saturday, when he was charged with firing shots into the Comal River near the Tube Chute that evening, police said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said police responded to a shots fired call at the location in the 100 block of Liebscher Drive around 7:53 p.m. Saturday.
“We received a call for shots fired in the Tube Chute area of Prince Solms Park,” Ferguson said. “Witnesses described a male who was attempting to leave, but we effected a felony traffic stop on that vehicle in the parking lot and took him into custody.”
Ferguson said police interviewed “numerous” witnesses who said the man had argued with a family member while down at the river.
“They said (the suspect) left the river area, and walked up the stairs to the parking lot, where he retrieved a firearm from a vehicle,” Ferguson said. “He went back down to the river, fired two shots into the water – which did not strike anybody and no one was injured.”
Ferguson said witnesses told officers the suspect immediately raced up the stairs leading to the parking lot, but was stopped by NBPD officers while attempting to leave in his vehicle.
Samuel Leantrine Ellis Jr., 19, from Houston, was charged with aggravated assault of a date or family member with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Ellis remained in the Comal County Jail on Thursday, pending $100,000 bond.
