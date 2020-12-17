According to one resident, New Braunfels police said the Champions Village subdivision never registered a bleep on the city’s crime monitor.
“You could count the numbers of crimes on one hand — minus some fingers,” he said.
That was until Thursday, when police said a mother shot and killed her 10-year-old son and wounded her 16-year-old daughter before turning the gun on herself.
“I knew the mother and her children — we’re very, very sad,” said the man’s wife, adding over 15 years the couple had come to know the family living in a residence in the 500 block of Wilderness Way, where first-responders encountered a grisly scene just before 10 a.m.
“Officers arrived on scene at 9:55 a.m. and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds in what is being investigated as an apparent homicide/suicide,” David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said.
Ferguson said a 43-year-old woman, identified as Chelsee Dodd of New Braunfels, and a 10-year old boy, Trace Dodd of New Braunfels, both suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Rick Walker, who ordered autopsies.
“A 16-year-old female was found conscious and breathing with a serious, possibly life-threatening gunshot wound,” Ferguson said, adding she was transported by ground EMS to University Hospital in San Antonio, where she was reported in critical condition Thursday evening.
Both neighbors, whose residence was “around the corner” from the family, said nothing indicated anything like this could happen.
“I’ve known the little one since he was 2 or 3 and he was so rambunctious as a toddler; the daughter was a little older,” the woman said. “The father had lost his job and found another out of town, but they rented out their home here. But I understand she wanted to come back because she loved it here so much.
“Last summer she had a garage sale and seemed to be fine then… I wasn’t that close and they were a lot younger and we’re in our late 70s. But who knows what goes on in families — sometimes, people just flip.”
Ferguson said NBPD’s Criminal Investigations Division “is investigating this case as an apparent homicide/suicide. Preliminary results indicate that the two juveniles (who are brother and sister) are victims in this case and the adult female (who is their mother) is the suspect.”
Ferguson said New Braunfels Independent School District’s Oak Run Middle School and Veramendi Elementary School, along with nearby New Braunfels Christian Academy, were placed on a “very brief” lockdown as officers arrived at the scene.
“That lockdown was quickly lifted after officers secured the scene and those schools resumed their normal activities,” he said.
NBISD Superintendent Randy Moczygemba confirmed the children were students at attended Veramendi Elementary School and New Braunfels High School.
“The youngest sibling was a fourth-grader at Veramendi and we’ve been informed that he did not survive his injury,” Moczygemba said. “His older sister, who attends New Braunfels High School, was transported to the hospital.
“We are grieving with all those affected and offer our support as needed. The loss of any life, especially of one of our own students, is hard to grasp.”
The district said grief counselors are standing by. It’s unknown if both children were remote or on-campus learners.
“A crisis counseling team has been assembled at both schools and we encourage you to talk to your child about their feelings upon hearing this news,” Moczygemba said. “Every child will react in different ways and we want to make sure they have the support they need.
“If your child is in need of someone to speak to at school, please know that the counselors will be on site and ready to assist them. If your child is a remote student, please have them call either 830-627-6012 or 830-627-6232 to speak to a counselor.”
Pending the final ruling, Thursday’s incident would be the third time this year that involved multiple homicides and the city’s sixth and seventh overall.
In the early morning hours of Aug. 26, 33-year-old Marisol Martinez of Austin, was discovered dead of wounds inside of an SUV in the 3900 block of Interstate 35 north around 3 a.m. In downtown San Antonio, 45-year-old Daniel Sieger of Mission, Texas was found dead of gunshot wounds inside an 18-wheeler seen hours earlier at the TA Truck Stop in the city.
Hours later San Antonio police arrested Sacramento Martinez, 32, of Austin — estranged from Marisol Martinez, who had a protective order issued against him.
On Feb. 17, 34-year old Michael Dewayne Logue and 37-year old Desiree Bernarducci, both of New Braunfels, were both found shot dead inside of a car in an apartment complex parking lot in the 2500 block of West San Antonio Street. Police ruled it as a murder-suicide.
On Jan. 22, 32-year old Iris Velasquez of New Braunfels was found dead of stab wounds inside a residence in the 1500 block of Allison Drive. Police arrested Crystal Marie Madrigales, 30, of Alton, Texas who was charged with first-degree murder.
“People are going through so much stress right now,” the woman neighbor said. “I don’t know if it’s related to this virus thing or jobs or what. There are so many things that affect families these days.”
The school district encouraged those affected by this recent tragedy to contact 24/7 outreach through crisis lines operated by the Crisis Center of Comal County (1-800-434-8013) and Mobile Crisis Outreach Team (877-466-0660).
“This is not how we had hoped this semester would end,” Moczygemba said. “We have all faced more challenges than expected this year. Together we will endure this difficult time because together we are stronger.”
