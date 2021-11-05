For the first time, New Braunfels and surrounding cities will participate in a veterans parade, created by the daughter of the largest military family in New Braunfels.
On Nov. 6, military associations will parade through Main Plaza starting at 8:30 a.m.
Staging begins at 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church on 386 North Castell Avenue. There will be breakfast for participants by local restaurants. The parade is free to attend and will march to Chase Bank, then to the Comal River crossing the East San Antonio bridge then heading towards Prince Solms Park.
Organizations include the Alamo Eagles 101st Airborne Association, the 173rd Brigade Silver Wings Airborne Association, the Purple Heart Association and the Commemorative Air Force of San Marcos.
The Central Texas Wing of the Commemorative Air Force around 10 a.m. will fly over its T-6 plane.
With weather pending, the Falcon Flight Formation Team based out of Georgetown will do a flyover as well, potentially right afterwards.
Participants can be veterans or active military and dress in their military attire if they wish.
Those in the parade can bring a classic or military vehicle, decorated float or motorcycle group. Participants can also be walkers in the parade.
