The future is now for New Braunfels’ two public school districts, which are staging bond elections they say are necessary to meet growth in Comal and surrounding counties.
New Braunfels ISD’s three propositions seek $348 million and Comal ISD requests $527 million — both for new facilities, upgrading old facilities, technology, safety and security, school buses and other necessities. Comal ISD also is staging a Voter Approved Tax Ratification Election, which asks voters to OK to exceed the 3.5% tax hike ceiling to compensate teachers and staffers.
Both record-setting bonds and other measures await voters at 23 Comal County and 35 Guadalupe County universal polling locations, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Eight proposed Texas Constitutional amendments are on the ballot. In other Comal County balloting, Emergency Services District No. 7 has a sales and use tax proposition, Water Improvement Districts 1C and 1E will vote to confirm by-laws, board directors and funding, and Green Valley Special Utility District residents will select two board members.
In Guadalupe County, Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD will decide Places 4-7 on its board of trustees; Navarro ISD has a $130 million bond for a high school and elementary school and another $30 million bond for an athletic complex.
Schertz residents will decide a $15.450 million bond for public safety facilities and places 6 and 7 on the city council. In Cibolo, 12 proposed city charter amendments, most governing the terms and pay of elected city officials, await voters, who will also select a District 4 city council member.
At the end of the early voting period at 7 p.m. Friday, nine Comal County polling sites totaled 8,870 in-person ballots and 276 through the mail for 9,146 total, or 7.51% of 121,711 registered voters. Guadalupe County’s six locations totaled 4,637 ballots and added 1,680 mailed for 6,317 total or 5.56 % of 113,504 eligible voters.
Comal County’s turnout percentage ranked fifth among counties with more than 50,000 voters. Travis led with 11.78% followed by Victoria 8.79; Bastrop’s 7.67% and Rockwall’s 7.56%, Mammen Family Library in Bulverde totaled 1,770 early votes, followed by the county’s Elections Center (1,638) and Garden Ridge (1,128), which sent the county’s Goodwin Annex from third to fourth (1,119).
The main elections center will serve as the ballot accumulation center, but will have a call center available for callers who have questions of issues on Tuesday: 830-620-3456.
Elections staffers will be on hand at 12 sites in New Braunfels, four in Canyon Lake, three in Bulverde, two in Spring Branch and one each in Garden Ridge and Boerne, assisting those needing help with the Hart voting machines, some of which will be available for curbside use by special-needs residents.
State law requires that all voters bring an approved photo IDs to cast ballots.
Those lacking photo IDs can cast provisional ballots with alternate forms of identification, such as utility bills, or sign affidavits at polling locations.
For more, visit the Texas Secretary of State website, votetexas.gov; for local sample ballots and polling locations, visit votecomal.com and co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
COMAL COUNTY
Comal County voters may cast ballots at any of these locations between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday:
• VC 1, Comal County Senior Citizens Center, 655 Landa Street, New Braunfels
• VC 2, Mammen Family Public Library, Meeting Room A, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
• VC 3, Tye Preston Memorial Library, 16311 South Access Road, Canyon Lake
• VC 4, Canyon Springs Resort Clubhouse, 691 Canyon Springs Drive, Canyon Lake
• VC 5, Emergency Services District No. 4, Fire Station No. 4, 215 Rebecca Creek Road, Canyon Lake
• VC 6, Vintage Oaks Amenity Center, 1250 Via Principale, New Braunfels
• VC 7, Peace Lutheran Church, Foyer, 1147 S. Walnut Street, New Braunfels
• VC 8, Christ Our King Anglican Church, 115 Kings Way, New Braunfels
• VC 9, Comal County Bulverde Annex, Precinct 2 JP Courtroom, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
• VC 10, Garden Ridge Community Center, Wildflower Rm., 9500 Municipal Parkway, Garden Ridge
• VC 11, Bulverde/Spring Branch Fire & EMS at Johnson Ranch, 30475 Johnson Way, Bulverde
• VC 12, Cibolo Creek Community Church, 30395 Ralph Fair Road, Boerne
• VC 13, Westside Community Center, Gym, 2932 S. Interstate 35, New Braunfels
• VC 14, Knights of Columbus Hall, Meeting Room, 111 Landa Street, New Braunfels
• VC 15, New Braunfels Public Library, Large Room, 700 E Common Street, New Braunfels
• VC 16, Comal County Goodwin Annex, Training Room, 1297 Church Hill Drive, New Braunfels
• VC 17, New Braunfels Christian Church, Fellowship Hall, 734 N. Loop 337, New Braunfels
• VC 18, St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, Large Room, 121 Spring Mountain, Canyon Lake
• VC 19, Rebecca Creek Elementary School, 125 Quest Avenue, Spring Branch
• VC 20, Gruene Methodist Church, Mission/Outreach Bldg., 2629 E. Common Street, New Braunfels
• VC 21, Rebecca Creek Baptist Church, 11755 U.S. 281 North, Spring Branch
• VC 22, River Chase Clubhouse, 436 River Chase Way, New Braunfels
• VC 23, NBISD Administration Center, Lobby, 1000 N. Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels
GUADALUPE COUNTY
Guadalupe County voters may cast ballots at any of these between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday:
• VC 1, McQueeney Lions Club, 3211 FM 78, McQueeney
• VC 2, Vogel Elementary School, 16121 FM 725, Seguin
• VC 3, Seguin ISD Administration Building, 1221 E. Kingsbury, Seguin
• VC 4, Forest Hills Baptist Church, 8251 FM 1117, Seguin
• VC 5, Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Court, 214 Medical Drive, Seguin
• VC 6, Kingsbury United Methodist Church, 7035 FM 2438, Kingsbury
• VC 7, Staples Baptist Church, 10020 FM 621, Staples
• VC 8, Maranatha Fellowship Hall, 2356 S. State Highway 80, Luling
• VC 9, TLU Alumni Student Center, Conference Rooms A/B, 1109 University Street, Seguin
• VC 10, Grace Church, 3240 FM 725, New Braunfels
• VC 11, McQueeney VFW Post 9213, 275 Gallagher, McQueeney
• VC 12, Columbus Club of Seguin, 1015 S. Austin Street, Seguin
• VC 13, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Annex, 730 N. Guadalupe St, Seguin
• VC 14, Westside Baptist Church, 1208 N. Vaughan St, Seguin
• VC 15, American Legion Hall, 618 E. Kingsbury, Seguin
• VC 16, Geronimo Community Center, 280 Navarro Drive, Geronimo
• VC 17, St Joseph’s Mission, 5093 Redwood Road, San Marcos
• VC 18, The Silver Center, 510 E. Court Street, Seguin
• VC 19, Central Texas Technology Center, Building B, Room 157, 2189 FM 758, New Braunfels
• VC 20, The Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin
• VC 21, Santa Clara City Hall, 1653 N. Santa Clara Road, Santa Clara
• VC 22, Marion Dolford Learning Center, 200 W. Schlather Lane, Cibolo
• VC 23, Schertz Elections Office, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
• VC 24, Schertz United Methodist Church, 3460 Roy Richard Drive, Schertz
• VC 25, Selma City Hall, 9375 Corporate Drive, Selma
• VC 26, Crosspoint Fellowship Church, 2600 Roy Richard Drive, Schertz
• VC 27, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 212 N. Barnett Street, Marion
• VC 28, Schertz Community Center, 1400 Schertz Parkway, Schertz
• VC 29, Guadalupe County Services Center, 1052 FM 78, Schertz
• VC 30, Schertz Community Center North, 3501 Morning Drive, Cibolo
• VC 31, St John’s Lutheran Church, 606 S. Center Street, Marion
• VC 32, New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin
• VC 33, NBISD Transportation Building, 2621 Klein Way, New Braunfels
• VC 34, Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Drive, Cibolo
• VC 35, Living Waters Worship Center, 3325 State Highway 46, Seguin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.