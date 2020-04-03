Despite burdens placed on everyone’s personal life brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, Meals on Wheels volunteers continue to make their rounds, providing meals to about 300 homebound seniors in Comal County.
Ken Lowery, executive director of the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation which operates the Meals on Wheels program in Comal, Karnes, Wilson and Guadalupe counties, said more than 500 volunteers deliver meals on 24 routes throughout Comal County.
“The volunteers may volunteer for one day a month,” Lowery said. "They may volunteer one day a week. They may volunteer for three times a week. They need to be commended for the great job they are doing and taking the time away from their families to go out and deliver these meals. There are a lot of these drivers who are seniors themselves.”
Meals on Wheels programs have operated for years across the country. But with the coronavirus outbreak, route drivers are taking extra precautions to keep themselves and the homebound seniors safe.
“We've provided them with the protective equipment, and we train them to distance themselves from the individuals they are delivering to, Lowery said. "They’ll go to the door, knock on the door, leave the meal by the door, then step away from the house far enough that they're not in danger or they’re not endangering the individual recipient.”
Abraham Ybarra, a University of Texas retiree and a Meals on Wheels driver for more than nine years, said drivers are using social distancing guidelines to reduce contact with clients.
"I’ve got several clients on my regular route that have a table or a personal-size cooler outside their front door," Ybarra said. "I put the meal on the table or in the cooler. I knock on the door. I ring the bell, then walk away — sometimes eight to 10 feet away. I make sure they answer the door and reach out to grab their meals.”
Ybarra said he routinely drives a route on Wednesday, but in the last few weeks, his workload has increased to include driving routes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Each route has nine or ten stops. But he doesn’t mind.
“I decided to do this over nine years ago because I wanted to provide a service in the community I live in,” he said. "I’ve lived here for almost 21 years, and this was a way for me to give back to the community. In a time like this, you have a higher sense of responsibility and you’re willing to do that. I’m not the only one — there are many people who are picking up extra routes because we feel compelled to serve our community and do what we can."
Normally, the driver would conduct an individual check when they deliver the meals, but now that they don’t go into the house, it makes that check is a little more difficult.
However, Lowery said drivers talk to the client from a distance to ask if they’re ok and if they need anything.
“There may be days that the driver is the only person the homebound senior will see,” he said. "It’s a situation that we’ve grown up with and it’s heart-wrenching but life goes on. Several of our seniors have no one else in their life, so we try to make it as comforting as possible and help them sustain the lifestyle that they are used to and remain home as long as possible. We have had very few complaints or notices that an individual is in dire need. They’re so thankful to receive the meal and to see somebody, it makes it all the better for them.”
And Lowry said he is thankful for the volunteers that make the operation happen.
“I try to meet with them in what we call ‘The Runway,’” he said. "They come in and they pick up their meals and then go out on their individual routes. I try to greet them when they come back and thank them for their service. I just want to thank the volunteers from the bottom of my heart for what they do."
To volunteer or help support programs at the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation, visit nbsenior.org.
