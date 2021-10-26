Democrat Justin Calhoun and Republicans Barron Casteel and Carrie Isaac last week joined GOP hopeful George Green in announcing for Texas House District 73 after six-term incumbent Rep. Kyle Biedermann withdrew, possibly pursuing another elective office he said would be closer to home.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday approved Texas’ new political maps for the state’s congressional, legislative and board of education districts — all drawn to keep Texas Republicans in power for the next decade.
District 73, which encompasses Comal, Gillespie and Kendall counties in the eastern portion of the Hill Country, will not have the latter two counties that are Biedermann’s political strength beginning in 2022. It includes New Braunfels, Bulverde, Dripping Springs, Garden Ridge, Wimberley and portions of Fair Oaks Ranch and Schertz.
Now, District 19 places Biedermann of Fredericksburg and Terry Wilson of Marble Falls in the same district. There was speculation both would face off for the GOP nomination before Wilson announced he would seek reelection in District 20.
Biedermann still hasn’t decided whether to seek D19 or run for a Gillespie County office. His exit left three candidates, including former New Braunfels City Council Member George Green, seeking the D73 GOP nomination.
GOP’s three for D73
Green represented District 1 in southwestern New Braunfels on both sides of Interstate 35 from 2013 until he resigned in December 2017 after he filed to unseat Comal County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Mike Rust. After losing the 2018 GOP nomination to Rust, Green has remained in the public through serving on various local and statewide boards and commissions.
“I am proud of the things I have been able to accomplish for my district,” he said upon his resignation of projects that revitalized District 1 and 2013 bond projects.
“We want to carry over not only (those) things but how we got things done. We accomplished so much — and much of it happened because we listened to the taxpayer.”
Isaac, a fourth-generation Texan, daughter of an Air Force veteran, nonprofit leader, wife and mother whose husband Jason came in third in the GOP race to succeed outgoing District 21 U.S. Congressman Lamar Smith in 2018.
She was set to face two-term Rep. Erin Zwiener, the Democrat from Driftwood who defeated her by 1,208 votes in the 2020 general election for House District 45, which straddles Travis and Hays counties. Zwiener’s residence was drawn out of Hays County and moved into the neighboring 73rd — which is now even more conservative than before.
Casteel, New Braunfels mayor from 2014-20, said he would continue much of Biedermann’s conservative agenda if he assumes the same seat his mother, Carter Casteel, held from 2003-07. Doug Miller, another former New Braunfels mayor who held the D73 seat from 2009-17, came out for the younger Casteel last week.
“I look forward to being a voice for our local conservative values in Austin,” he said. “Texas is known nationwide for our belief in low taxes, personal freedom, and strong conservative ideals. Support for the Second Amendment, support for border security, support for protecting innocent life, support for election integrity, and opposition to divisive programs like Critical Race Theory is what makes Texas attractive to people around the nation and the world.”
Calhoun vying for Democratic nod
Not to be forgotten is Calhoun, who announced for D73 at a rally last Friday in Gruene.
He said if he had the chance to help pass one piece of legislation, it would be to fund education to the level students and teachers deserve, calling it now one of the many underfunded services in the state.
Calhoun, 32, is a U.S. Army veteran and a social worker, seeking a master’s degree by the end of this year. He said he wants to use his education and military experience, including the year he served in Afghanistan, to listen to people while working for them.
The candidate grew up in Marion, in Guadalupe County. He said at 15, as his family broke up, he quit high school to get a job and help keep the family afloat. He knows what it means to survive from one paycheck to the next. Still, he graduated on time with his class.
Later, he and his siblings saw their mother die of opioid addiction. Seeing that she was unprotected from malpractice while others reaped the benefits of their status, he began to see the changes that need to happen.
“I have seen suffering on a scope most people never do,” he said.
U.S. House Districts 35, 37
With the state’s new congressional districts, Republicans locked in their 38-seat delegation for the U.S. House, which had consisted of 23 Republicans and 13 Democrats. The new map also incorporates two additional U.S. House seats the state gained. Republicans opted to give white voters effective control of both, with boundaries drawn in the Houston and Austin areas.
Most of the political intrigue related to the congressional map in Central Texas centers on the 35th and 37th Congressional Districts.
Lloyd Doggett, who currently represents the 35th District that cuts through Comal County and connects San Antonio and Austin, announced he would seek election in the new 37th District. He is the heavy favorite there, with a campaign war chest exceeding $5 million and a long list of endorsements led by some of the top Democratic elected officials from the area.
Doggett likely will not be unopposed in the primary, though two have filed paperwork to establish runs with the Federal Election Commission.
Doggett’s decision creates a vacancy in the 35th, which is set to remain safely Democratic and stretch from Austin to San Antonio, and the Democratic field began taking shape after Doggett announced his switch.
Greg Casar, a member of the Austin City Council, launched an exploratory committee for the seat Tuesday and said he was likely to run. State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez of Austin said he was also exploring running. And state Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio confirmed he too was interested in running, telling The Texas Tribune he was giving it “serious consideration with both eyes wide open.”
Two Austin Democrats who were previously seen as potential candidates could figure into both races. One is Wendy Davis, the former Fort Worth state senator and 2014 gubernatorial nominee who unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, in 2020. She was listed among Casar’s supporters, meaning she probably will not run for the 35th District.
State Rep. Gina Hinojosa of Austin was viewed as a possible contender for the 37th District before Doggett switched over. Hinojosa said she is making “no major decisions for the next two weeks” and needs “some time to assess and reflect.”
Possible court challenges
The 2022 redistricting effort diminished the power of voters of color — despite new census numbers pointing to Texans of color as the main force behind the state’s population growth.
The new maps will be used for the first time in the March 1 primary and November general elections, barring any court interventions.
Legal battles have already begun, with one early lawsuit raising various claims that the new districts unfairly and illegally discriminate against voters of color. More legal challenges are expected to pop up in the near future.
This is the first time in decades Texas doesn’t need federal approval to implement new maps.
In 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act and ruled that the formula that kept states like Texas under federal oversight was outdated, freeing the state from the process known as preclearance.
That means 2021 was the first time in nearly 50 years that Texas could implement new legislative and congressional districts without having to prove ahead of time that the maps don’t undermine the electoral power of voters of color. Voters of color and civil rights groups that have fought the state’s political maps in the past now have fewer tools with which to challenge discrimination the new maps may present.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this report
