After a person recovers from COVID-19, can they get the virus again?
The jury seems to be out on that. South Korea last week said 91 patients thought cleared of COVID-19 had tested positive again, according to a Reuters report. However, health officials said the virus may have been “reactivated” rather than the patients being re-infected.
The World Health Organization is investigating those reports. Guidelines from WHO recommends that a clinically recovered COVID-19 patient should test negative for the virus twice, with tests conducted at least 24 hours apart, before being discharged from the hospital.
Can a person who has recovered still infect others?
In a study published online in the American Thoracic Society’s American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, researchers found that half of the patients they treated for mild COVID-19 infection still had coronavirus for up to eight days after symptoms disappeared. The study reported on 16 patients with COVID-19, who were treated and released from the Treatment Center of PLA General Hospital in Beijing between Jan. 28 and Feb. 9.
“The most significant finding from our study is that half of the patients kept shedding the virus even after resolution of their symptoms,” said co-lead author Dr. Lokesh
Sharma, instructor of medicine at the Yale School of Medicine. “More severe infections may have even longer shedding times.”
The study recommends patients who had mild respiratory symptoms from COVID-19 and were staying at home so as not to infect people, extend their quarantine for another two weeks after recovery to ensure they don’t infect other people.
Can the person’s blood be donated and transferred to others with the virus?
The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center recently began collecting and distributing convalescent plasma from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.
Health experts believe it is possible that convalescent plasma, which contains antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19, may provide passive immunity to certain patients with severe forms of the illness. Plasma is the liquid component of the bloodstream, and it includes the disease-fighting antibodies that a body produces in response to an infection.
Individuals may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma if they were confirmed with a prior diagnosis for COVID-19 by a laboratory test and are completely free of symptoms of infection.
For more information, email COVID19@southtexasblood.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.