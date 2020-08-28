The number of Comal County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 is declining, sliding from 78 patients on Wednesday to 57 on Friday.
The number of COVID-19 patients treated by local hospitals — which have been handling a mixture of county and non-county residents — has also declined. On Friday local facilities were caring for 11 patients, down from 17 on Wednesday, with seven of those in ICU and six on ventilators.
Comal County officials added 37 new cases of the disease to its totals on Friday as well as 83 more recoveries from it. That leaves the county with 437 active cases. Eighty-five patients have died since the pandemic began.
Of the 37 new cases, 31 are confirmed and six are probable. Twenty-nine are New Braunfels-area residents, two are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, three live south of Canyon Lake, one lives north of Canyon Lake and two live in the Garden Ridge area. Two are younger than 20, four are in their 20s, four are in their 30s or 40s, 14 are in their 50s or 60s, and 13 are older than 70.
Comal County’s positivity rate is now 14.87%, a slight increase from Thursday’s rate of 14.75%.
Public health officials also released the weekly report on nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
- Colonial Manor, New Braunfels: 2 cases (2 staff) 4 deaths
- EdenHill, New Braunfels: 1 case (1 staff)
- Elan Westpointe, New Braunfels: 6 case (6 staff)
- Kirkwood Manor, New Braunfels: 2 cases (2 staff)
- Legend Oaks, New Braunfels: 6 cases (4 residents, 2 staff)
- Memory Care of New Braunfels: 1 case (1 staff)
The four deaths at Colonial Manor were reported by the county on Thursday.
The county's office of public health has received reports on 19,804 tests with 2,339 confirmed cases and 606 probable cases. The county has added 1,570 test to its total over the last week. Total cases have climbed from 2,857 to 2,945 over that period.
Earlier this week, former Comal County epidemiologist Anil Mangla and other authors wrote in a guest column for the Herald-Zeitung that Comal County was succeeding in its efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 better than many other areas in Texas.
"Folks, they worked for Comal County and we, the people of Comal County can be proud that we are part of the success story for now."
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
