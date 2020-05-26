A medical professional providing services to residents of EdenHill Communities in New Braunfels has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.
According to a press release from EdenHill, the individual testing positive is not an employee of the community.
Terry Jackson, director of independent living and marketing, said in a statement that the medical professional was in contact with four nursing home residents, five assisted living residents and several staff members.
“In an overabundance of caution, we are isolating these residents and requiring the staff who may have been exposed to the positive individual to isolate at home,” Jackson said. “Currently, the residents and employees are asymptomatic. We will be monitoring the residents’ and employees’ condition throughout each day and respond appropriately should they develop symptoms or test positive.”
EdenHill tested nursing home residents and staff as well as outside medical professionals who provide regular care to residents on Friday as part of state-mandated testing for the coronavirus.
The outside medical professional who tested positive, Jackson said, is excluded from entering the community until they comply with return to work criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We have notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the CDC,” Jackson said.
EdenHill employs more than 300 people and cares for around 400 residents and patients.
Comal County update
On Tuesday morning, Comal County health officials confirmed its 83rd case of the disease, and eight new recoveries from it.
The newest positive case reported by Comal County is a New Braunfels resident in their 50s who is self-isolating. The recoveries pushes the county's total to 64.
The county is reporting 13 active COVID-19 cases, two of those have been hospitalized. Six have died as a result of the disease.
As of Tuesday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports 2,885 tests conducted with 83 positives, 2,680 negatives and 122 results still pending.
These numbers include 1,465 nursing home tests taken last week, of which 1,414 were negative with the rest pending.
Comal County officials said the outside worker for EdenHill case is not reflected in today's update, and as a resident in another county, would be reported as a new case in that county instead of Comal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.