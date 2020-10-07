Members of the New Braunfels planning commission on Wednesday unanimously voted to recommend denial of a request for a special use permit for an RV park at Farm-to-Market 306 and Hunter Road.
The measure will now go before the City Council for consideration, tentatively on Oct. 26, unless the applicant withdraws the application.
Several neighbors and area residents came out in opposition to the proposal, with concerns ranging from traffic, noise and blight to environmental and historical impact.
In 1996, the property was rezoned from single and two-family district to general business district, with restrictions added limiting allowed uses. Restrictions added to a zoning district is a practice no longer allowed, but existing such restrictions can remain.
An RV park is not among the allowed uses under that zoning, which meant a special use permit was required.
If the commission had recommended approval, city staff had included restrictions for consideration including installing a decorative screening fence, at least six feet in height erected along Old FM 306; planting a minimum of one two-inch caliper shade tree per RV pad site and that the park would observe “quiet hours” between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. each day.
