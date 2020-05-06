Natural Bridge Caverns will reopen cavern tours Friday, park officials announced.
The attraction, about 16 miles west of New Braunfels, closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March.
Under Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the Texas economy, the Caverns will join other attractions, state historic sites and national natural landmarks across the state in welcoming back guests.
Brad Wuest, President and CEO of Natural Bridge Caverns, said in a statement that the safety of guests and staff is a top priority.
“Since the onset of COVID-19, Natural Bridge Caverns has followed the guidance of federal, state and local authorities and continues to monitor this ever-evolving situation,” Wuest said. “We are excited to resume daily operations and welcome our guests back, and we are taking every precaution needed to ensure guests and staff remain safe during their visit.”
Some of these new precautions include limiting cavern tour capacities to allow guests adequate physical distancing between each family group, establishing a dedicated cleaning and sanitation crew to clean and disinfect all high touch surfaces throughout the park, adding hand washing stations at the entrance and exit of the caverns and providing hand sanitizer throughout the park and inside the cavern.
Guests are encouraged to wear face coverings during their visit.
All employees will receive job-specific appropriate personal protective equipment such as facemasks, gloves and safety glasses, as well as have their temperatures checked before reporting to work.
Also, park officials have developed new merchandise and food handling guidelines.
Other protocols will include capacity limits to the visitor’s center, retail stores and cafes, along with limited seating areas in dining spaces.
With each ticket purchased in May, the Wuest Family Foundation will donate $1 to the San Antonio/New Braunfels Food Bank.
“Our family has supported the San Antonio and New Braunfels Food Bank for many years,” said Travis Wuest, co-owner of Natural Bridge Caverns and current advisory board chair of the New Braunfels Food Bank. “The food bank is now feeding more than 120,000 people a week, which is almost double the number they were feeding before March. Every one dollar provides seven meals for a person in need.”
Cavern tour tickets are available at naturalbridgecaverns.com, and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance due to limited tour capacities.
Daily cavern tours will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and be available at frequent intervals seven days a week. Final tours will vary each day, departing anywhere from 4 to 7 p.m. throughout the summer season.
The Twisted Trails Zip Rails & Ropes Course and Climbing, the AMAZEn’ Ranch Roundup maze, as well as the Discovery Mining Co. Gem and Fossil Mining and Adventure Tours, will open at a later date, park officials said.
