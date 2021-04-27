With COVID-19 vaccines now widely available, Comal County's standby list for shots is no longer needed, officials said late Tuesday afternoon.
The list, which first opened in January and was closed after 12,000 people signed up for vaccination in its first day, reopened in early March and has helped schedule more than 30,000 shots. Those have been administered at mass clinics operated by the county's public health department working with the city of New Braunfels.
The list which is scheduled to close at a minute after midnight on Wednesday, just isn't necessary anymore, Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said.
“There isn’t a need for a standby list anymore because the vaccine is more readily available,” Krause said. “Instead of a standby list, people can skip that step and go directly to schedule their own appointment on a day and time that works for them.”
With vaccine supply now outpacing demand and eligibility open to all adults, the county's shift in how clinics are scheduled was hinted at last week by officials who were working out the details.
“The success of our efforts paired with our local pharmacies and vaccine providers have made sure that there is availability of vaccines to everyone who wants one,” Cheryl Fraser, Director of Comal County Public Health said. “It is a great success that we are not seeing the demand for the vaccine like we were in the past few months."
Fraser said that the end of the standby list doesn't mean the county is finished with its vaccination efforts.
"Even with the standby list going away we want the community to know that we are still here for those who have yet to get the vaccine," she said. "Our mass vaccine clinics will continue at the New Braunfels Civic & Convention Center the next couple of months to make sure that vaccine is accessible to them.”
Residents are encouraged to visit www.mycomalcounty.com for information and updates on any upcoming clinics. Anyone interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can visit www.i-info.com/registry/registry.aspx?evt=D3757753D854466EA753D00A5214CA87 to schedule an appointment.
Officials said counting all of the vaccine providers in the county that more than 96,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Comal County.
Teens who are 16 and 17 can also be vaccinated, but that requires the Pfizer shot, which the Comal County public health clinics aren't administering.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has launched the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov, which allows people to register for a vaccine appointment from a participating public health entity and some local health departments.
Case update
Health officials added 53 new COVID-19 cases and 50 recoveries on Tuesday.
Thirty-nine of the new cases are confirmed and 14 are probable. That leaves the county with 224 active cases with 10 of those patients hospitalized. There have been 317 deaths reported since the pandemic arrived in March of 2020, with the most recent reported on Monday.
Comal County hospitals on Tuesday reported caring for 13 COVID-19 patients with three in intensive care and two on ventilators.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties continued to hover around 4% — at 4.08% on Tuesday.
The county's seven-day positivity rates were 2.9% for the slower molecular test and 3.08% for the rapid antigen test.
