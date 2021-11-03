New Braunfels Independent School District will soon begin planning for construction on two high schools, a new elementary and more after voters on Tuesday night embraced two of the district’s three bond proposals worth $327.9 million
“This was a comprehensive bond that will positively impact every student,” NBISD Superintendent Cade Smith said. “The projects that are being funded include schools and facilities that will be utilized by generations to come. We are very grateful to the community members that put this bond together and for those that came out to participate in the voting process”
Proposition A designates $321.3 million for construction projects and bus and district fleets.
There are three big projects: Long Creek High School, New Braunfels High School and an 11th elementary school in Veramendi.
Voters also approved Proposition C, which will designate $6,600,000 in funding for districtwide technology upgrades. It will be paid for with short-term bonds.
Proposition B to build the future Long Creek stadium and upgrade the New Braunfels High School press box failed.
New Braunfels High School stadium will remain an “auxiliary stadium to serve the campus’ and districts’ needs,” NBISD assistant superintendent of finance and operations Clint McLain said.
“NBISD will continue to work out with the community and parents to evaluate future stadium projects and needs,” McLain said in an email. “The district will address the needs for the press box at Unicorn Stadium as the district is financially able to do so.”
Long Creek
High School
The bond designates $121,980,000 in funds to convert the current Ninth Grade Center into Long Creek High School, the district’s second high school.
In August, Ninth Grade Center students began moving to the former New Braunfels Middle School building on Klein Meadow, which will remain a ninth-grade center until conversion to the new high school begins.
The Ninth Grade Center will begin the transition into the new four-year high school, Long Creek High School, in 2024-2025.
Long Creek High School should be finished around 2026, according to an engineering firm.
“Additions will be added to both ends of the building,” McLain said. “On one end will be the career and technical education facilities as well as a the gyms. On the other end, the classroom space will be added as well as fine arts facilities including an auditorium. The current building will also get a refresh to match the new additions. Facilities will also be added on site for extracurricular needs.”
New Braunfels
High School
The bond designates $102,772,000 for Phase I of NBHS’s on-site campus replacement.
The design work will begin in the middle of 2022 with groundbreaking in 2023.
It is expected to finish in time for fall 2026, district officials said.
This phase includes new facilities such as a new auditorium, gymnasiums, performing arts area, and turf on the baseball and softball field.
During meetings the board has discussed another bond for Phase II sometime around then, but nothing is set.
The NBISD board of trustees plans to address Phase II in 2024 or 2025, district officials said.
Phase II would probably be completed around fall 2028, according to the Facilities Planning Committee master plan online, but timelines are only estimates as of now.
The district will construct a three-level structure to house the auditorium, athletics, commons, kitchen, band hall, dance and choir. It will also add parking spaces.
ROTC will be relocated temporarily during Phase I and eventually also moved behind the high school with a drill pad.
New tennis courts will be built off Ohio Avenue next to the current parking lot near the existing tennis courts. as well as a new parking lot will be built behind the high school on the loop end side.
There will also be turf installation at the softball and baseball fields.
Phase II of this rebuild would require the passage of another bond. It would build a three-story building to house the classrooms, administration offices, Life Skills, a commons area and CTE areas.
As this second building is being built, the areas demolished in Phase I would provide temporary parking.
A library would connect the new building built in Phase I to this building. The old high school would then be completely demolished for parking and a practice field.
Elementary Schools
The bond designates $42,000,000 to build a second Veramendi elementary school.
It would be the 11th elementary school in the district and construction timelines are tentative.
Bond funds are also for school buses, playground upgrades at most elementary schools and increased classroom capacity at two elementary schools, Klein Road and Voss Farms.
Additions to Voss Farms Elementary and Klein Road Elementary totals $7,560,000.
Voss Farms would expand capacity from 750 students to about 900 to 950 students.
Klein Road Elementary would expand capacity from 725 students to 900 students to keep up with growth projections beyond 2030.
Carl Schurz Elementary will be vacated as those students go to the new elementary school, which is being built and set to open fall of 2023.
Once vacated, the campus will house student programs such as DAEP (Disciplinary Alternative Education Program), School of Choice and Gateway Transition programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.