The New Braunfels City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
In addition to items on the agenda, the meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on the agenda.
Council members will also issue proclamations recognizing Veterans Day and Children’s Book and StoryWalk Week.
The full agenda for Monday’s meeting is available on the city’s website at www.nbtexas.org.
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
