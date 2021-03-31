Comal County added 16 new COVID-19 cases, 13 recoveries and a February death of a Canyon Lake woman to its data on Wednesday morning.

The death, which pushes the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 309, was a woman in her 60s who died on Feb. 11, officials said.

Some deaths have been delayed in their reporting to county health officials. On Tuesday the county added a death that dated back to the start of the year — one of three deaths reported yesterday.

New cases

Of the 16 new cases, nine are confirmed and seven are probable, taken with the 13 recoveries, the county's active case count now stands at 181 with six of those patients hospitalized. That's an increase from five reported on Tuesday.

Comal County hospitals on Wednesday reported caring for nine COVID-19 patients with two in intensive care and one a ventilator. That's a decline of three patients total from Tuesday's report, and one less on a ventilator.

The percentage of hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties was 3.48% on Wednesday, down from 3.66% on Tuesday.

The county’s seven-day positivity rates moved slightly on Tuesday with the molecular rate at 4.26% and the widespread quick antigen test at 2.74%.

Vaccinations

On Monday the county opened its COVID-19 vaccine standby list to all adults 18 and older and saw around 1,500 new registrations.

The county’s office of public health has reported administering around 20,337 vaccines — or about 33.61% of all vaccines administered in the county. The county and city have hosted 13 mass vaccination clinics as well as three satellite clinics.

Public health officials said they're looking at scheduling clinics through June but that requires having the vaccine, the location, volunteers and vaccinators available, as well as making sure they have that all four weeks out for the second shots.

According to the state, it’s estimated that 39,285 in Comal County have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 23,113 people are fully vaccinated.

Those interested in registering for the county’s list can sign up www.co.comal.tx.us. Those without computer access or who need assistance can call 830-620-5575. Officials are urging those who can use a computer to do so because phone resources are limited.

Officials said people can continue to find additional providers through the DSHS Vaccine Information page at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine or through a vaccine scheduler site setup by the state at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov