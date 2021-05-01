Many are getting their coronavirus vaccination shots while Comal County reminds parents to still keep up to date on infant immunizations for things like polio and measles.
Comal County has marked April 22-29 as Infant Immunization Week and has received grants for it since 1995. The grants help the county’s public health department administer vaccines for infants.
Typically the department holds annual children’s health fairs to get children vaccinated and inform the public. Because of the pandemic, the department is trying to get the word out about other vaccinations since many parents worry about COVID.
“[We are] just reminding them that’s the reason we have eradicated so many of these diseases through vaccines that are available and want to remind them that the earlier the better off the kids are,” Comal County public health director Cheryl Fraser said.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC suggest vaccinating babies by age two which is the best way to protect them from 14 serious childhood diseases, such as whooping cough (pertussis) and measles, according to the county’s press release.
Resolute Health Hospital vaccinates infants for diseases such as Hepatitis B, Rotavirus, meningitis, polio and pneumococcal ear infections, said Resolute primary care physician Dr. Eric Francies.
“What’s been really cool is most of our common childhood illnesses which have gone through human history, a lot of them have disappeared,” Francis said.
For example, Rotavirus is a painful disease that causes diarrhea and dehydration but is mostly gone due to kids getting vaccinated.
Other dangerous diseases include pneumococcal pneumonia, a kind of pneumonia that can spread to the middle ear, blood lungs or nervous system.
It can cause bloodstream infections, pneumonia or meningitis.
Most babies will be vaccinated for Hepatitis B at birth, but parents can delay the vaccine until their baby is older.
Typically Resolute Health Hospital starts vaccinating at two months old, such as for meningitis or Rotavirus, Francis said. Two months after those first vaccines, they do a repeat vaccination of everything and then do a repeat booster at 6 months.
Francis said vaccines prevent infants from experiencing severe illnesses and health issues at such a young age, when their immune system is not developed.
“When I first started training we used to have a baby come in with a fever,” Francis said. “It would really require a huge work up, we would have to do a spinal tap or do blood draws. Because some of those illnesses that the vaccines protect against have the potential to be so severe we had to be really aggressive in trying to protect the kids against that.”
About three years ago, there was a small measles outbreak which turned tragic, Fraser said.
“It was because people believed the vaccine caused autism,” Fraser said. “We had some kids who got sick and some died from that and that’s bad because it’s a preventable disease.”
Francis said he understands why parents are hesitant to vaccinate their babies, and encourages people to seek out factual information.
“Part of you being a parent is trying to figure out what’s safe and not safe,” Francis said. “You can find whatever belief system you can on the internet. One of our big jobs as both parents as well as healthcare providers is to say ‘How do we find an expert?’
He said he wants to work with patients to come to that decision together and acknowledge that vaccinations can be intimidating, but are good for not only the child but the community.
“We can love our neighbors by having vaccinations so those illnesses don’t go onto other members of our community,” Francis said.
To schedule immunizations, call the Comal County Public Health Department at 830.221.1150
The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ‘
You can also visit the Comal County Public Health Department website for more information on vaccine schedules and minimum state requirements. www.co.comal.tx.us/health.htm
