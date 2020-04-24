People who want to be tested for the coronavirus will have an opportunity to use a drive through site next week, but will need to make an appointment and undergo a screening for symptoms.
The free one-day drive through site will be at Canyon High School, 1510 IH-35, New Braunfels, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 30. The site will test between 50 and 60 people.
It's set up by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services in coordination with Comal County and Comal Independent School District.
Those needing a test must call 512-883-2400 or visit www.txcovidtest.org beginning Tuesday morning to register and receive an appointment time. Registrations will not be accepted for the Comal County site until 48 hours before it opens.
Before receiving an appointment, residents will be screened for the following symptoms: fever and/or chills; cough, dry or productive; fatigue; body aches or muscle or joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headache; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; nasal congestion; or loss of taste or smell.
“We’re pleased to partner with the state and Comal ISD to make this opportunity available for residents who might not otherwise have access to a doctor or be able to afford a test,” Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said. “This will be an important step toward increasing our testing capacity and better understanding the spread of the coronavirus in our community.”
COVID-19 update
The county has had another patient recover from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 35. Seven cases remain active among county residents with two of them hospitalized while the rest are self-isolated at home. Six patients have died.
As of Friday morning, the Office of Public Health has received reports of 674 tests conducted, 48 positives, 605 negatives and 21 results still pending
Information about COVID-19, as well as coronavirus-related county office closures and restrictions, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
