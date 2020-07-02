Early voting for the July 14 party primary runoffs will not be held at polls in Comal and Guadalupe counties, which will break for the July 4 holidays Friday and Saturday and resume on Sunday.
Voters are selecting between the top two candidates in Republican and Democratic primary elections who failed to exceed 50% pluralities March 3, with the winners advancing to the Nov. 3 general election. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Greg Abbott doubled the usual time period for early voting, which resumes Sunday and runs through July 10.
Comal County polling locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day July 6-10. Guadalupe County sites will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 6-10.
