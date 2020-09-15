Comal County's COVID-19 numbers continued to decline on Tuesday with the 7-day positivity rate sliding below 6% to 5.6%

The county also added its 115th COVID-19 death, a Spring Branch man in his 80s who died at a San Antonio hospital on Aug. 13.

The county added 23 new cases of the disease on Tuesday with 14 of those cases and confirmed and the remaining nine probable. Thirty-nine more patients have now recovered. The county now has 315 active cases with 39 of those hospitalized.

Local hospitals are caring for 10 COVID-19 patients — with those being a mix of county and out-of-county residents. Two of those are in intensive care with one on a ventilator.

As of Tuesday morning, the county's public health department had received reports on 23,288 tests conducted with 2,559 confirmed cases and 667 probable cases. That's an increase of 334 tests from Monday's report.

Late Monday afternoon, officials from the city and county urged residents to continue following federal and state guidelines designed to prevent the further spread of the disease.

“We have seen a significant reduction in the amount of positives reported to us, just weeks following the order, and would like to see this downward trend continue," Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said. "Compliance with wearing a face covering in public is something we can all do to do our part in protecting others.”