The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an unidentified man who was found dead on a street in Canyon Lake Sunday morning.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said at 10:09 a.m., deputies arrived to the 4000 block of South Cranes Mill Road in Canyon Lake for a report of a deceased male on the side of the road.
Smith said the decedent, a white male “believed to be in his 40s, with dark hair, wearing a dark in color shirt, shorts and shoes,” had an apparent neck injury. She said Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Judge Mike Rust pronounced the individual dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy.
Smith said the man has not yet been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
“Comal County Sheriff’s Office detectives are conducting a thorough investigation, with the assistance of the Texas Rangers,” she said. “If anyone has any information on this, you are encouraged to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.”
