A New Braunfels man in his 50s who died in a New Braunfels hospital was Guadalupe County’s first death from COVID-19, officials said Friday.
Guadalupe County officials were notified about the death and released information on Thursday, but didn’t have any details on the patient’s age or gender, instead referring those questions to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
On Friday the state released those additional details via an e-mail.
The death came on the same day that Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder announced that the county had its highest one-day jump in COVID-19 cases. Guadalupe County reported 23 new cases on Thursday with 17 in the morning and six more in the evening. Ten new cases were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 241, while 87 cases are pending investigation, county officials said Friday evening.
Of the county’s COVID-19 cases, 180 people have recovered and 61 cases are active.
Pinder said the county had seen multiple cases in the same household.
“We continue to encourage and recommend all citizens to help stop and slow the spread of COVID-19 by following the guidelines outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services and orders issued by the governor or local jurisdictions,” Pinder said.
As of Friday, the unincorporated area of Guadalupe County has 18 active cases, Seguin has 18, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County has eight, Cibolo has five, Marion has two, Schertz has five, Selma has one, SilverTree Nursing Home has one and three people are hospitalized.
Neighboring counties Hays and Comal are seeing COVID-19 cases spike, with both having days with record numbers of cases reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.