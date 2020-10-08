The reaction from owners of New Braunfels’ drinking establishments to Gov. Greg Abbott’s Wednesday announcement that bars could reopen for in-person service next week is mixed.
Under the governor’s order, county governments must opt-in to allow the establishments to open. Comal County said it is reviewing the latest orders.
On Oct. 14, bars in counties that opt-in will be able to resume in-person service at 50% capacity. However, all customers must be seated while eating or drinking. The governor will impose no outdoor capacity limits on bars or similar establishments.
Clayton Hennigan, co-owner of Stave Beer and Wine House on South Castell Avenue, said opening at 50% capacity and allowing outdoor seating would give his business an opportunity to, at least, survive.
“I’m happy that there’s a possibility for more businesses to open, including myself,” Hennigan said. “I’m a little nervous. I don’t know what the county judge is going to say. I hope that we can reopen. If the judge lets us open at 50%, I would be very happy.”
Hennigan added that he hurts for all the businesses in the same situation that have not reopened in-person services versus to-go business.
“I hope all of us can open soon,” Hennigan said. “I really believe that bars can be responsible, just like any other business. If we follow the guidelines and work together, we can be as safe as possible.”
Abbott said in his order that bars in regions of the state with high hospitalizations for coronavirus wouldn’t be able to reopen.
He defined those regions as areas where coronavirus patients make up more than 15% of hospital capacity.
Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said he and commissioners are reviewing Abbott’s latest orders and have scheduled talks with mayors, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission officials and law enforcement this week.
Krause said the county would soon make decisions on all aspects of the latest order.
Brandie Jewell, owner of Water 2 Wine on South Sequin Avenue, reacted with some relief to the governor’s mandate but said it’s been a roller-coaster ride since March to get this point.
“We were closed, and then we were open and then we were closed down again,” Jewell said. “Then, we were able to open under restaurant qualifications, which was a big shift in our business model. (Wednesday) we were all celebrating that we could open up. We feel like we’re getting closer to normal.”
Jewell said her business has been teaming with 7 Monks Cafe to provide some food options, allowing her to stay open. She said the teaming had been met with success so far.
Jewell received some more good news recently. New Braunfels City Council members last month gave the okay to award a $10,000 small business grant to Water 2 Wine.
After shutting down dine-in service March 19, Abbott allowed bars to reopen, with capacity limits, on May 22. In late June, as cases soared in Texas, Abbott ordered the bars to once again shut their doors.
Since then, many establishments have been able to reopen as the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission allowed bars to reclassify as restaurants depending on their alcohol sales and onsite food options.
To qualify for reclassification, bars must show they have been making less than 51% in alcohol sales since April, excluding to-go, delivery and retail sales, to reopen as restaurants.
Bars can also apply for food and beverage certificates if they expand their onsite kitchen space or add a permanent food truck to their grounds. That enables bars to include new food sales towards its gross receipts, potentially changing the proportion of its alcohol sales towards under 51%.
Kelly Meyer, owner and brewer at the New Braunfels Brewing Company on West Mill Street, said the order doesn’t change anything at his business.
“We act like nothing is going to change,” Meyer said. “It’s going to be the same as it is because so far, there’s been no logical reason for the choices that they have made. We can’t expect that to change going forward.”
Meyer added the company is focusing on product distribution as revenue for the tasting part of the business has become unreliable. He said the company’s to-go sales had risen significantly since the pandemic began.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
