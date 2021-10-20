After nearly six years in the Texas House of Representatives, Fredericksburg Rep. Kyle Biedermann announced he would not seek reelection in District 73.
“My family, my business, my future, and my home are in Gillespie County,” he posted on his Facebook page just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. “Whatever public service position I run for next will be close to my home.”
District 73 encompasses Comal, Gillespie, and Kendall counties in the eastern portion of the Texas Hill Country. Earlier this month the three-term Republican tweeted he was glad he and his wife have a home in New Braunfels after the first draft of a map that would split District 73 in the biennial redistricting of Texas House seats.
The final version approved last week solidified GOP strength in the House and eased reelection paths for most incumbents. But the map awaiting Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature gerrymandered Gillespie and Wilson counties out of District 73, which keeps all of Comal and the rural portion of Hays counties.
Biedermann, 62, who owns the ACE hardware store in Fredericksburg, is now in District 19, where he strongly hinted the possibility of facing incumbent Rep. Terry Wilson, R-Marble Falls, in the March 1, 2022 GOP primary.
On Oct. 1, Biedermann had tweeted he was planning to stay in District 73.
“It’s good to see that the newly released suggested maps for District 73 would make our district more conservative than already exists,” he said. “One of the reasons Barbi and I purchased a home in New Braunfels (during) our first year in office was because Comal County has always been so central to this district.”
Justin Calhoun, a 32-year-old U.S. Army veteran and social worker, plans to soon announce he’s seeking the Democratic nomination in District 73. On Sept. 3, former New Braunfels City Council Member George Green announced he’d challenge Biedermann for the District 73 GOP nomination.
“I will miss him,” Green said in an email on Wednesday.
Biedermann did not immediately return emails and phone messages Wednesday afternoon.
He won the District 73 seat in 2016, defeating incumbent and New Braunfelser Doug Miller in the GOP primary and without Democratic opposition in the November general election.
Known for his staunch unbending conservatism and support for border protection, anti-abortion, property tax reform and pro-business legislation, Biedermann easily won reelection bids against Canyon Lake Democrat Stephanie Phillips in 2018 and 2020.
Biedermann, however, drew criticism from both parties after authoring legislation calling for the secession of Texas from the Union, filing the Texas Independence Referendum Act, or House Bill 1359, that would have allowed a state referendum on secession.
In January, just before the 86th legislature met in Austin, a video showed Biedermann near the U.S. Capitol ahead of the attack rioters launched on the building on Jan. 6. He told the Herald-Zeitung he was among the thousands who rallied that day in support of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.
“On Jan. 6, I, along with thousands of Americans, peacefully marched on our nation’s Capitol to make our voices heard,” he said in an email in mid January. “It was unfortunate that some used this gathering to sow discord and promote violence.”
While no videos or photos surfaced that showed Biedermann inside the Capitol or participating in illegal activities, he avoided directly answering Herald-Zeitung queries asking what he was doing as the violence unfolded.
“That’s old news — why don’t you ask about the Legislature?” he said. “That’s a shame — you guys are a shame … If you want to know about old news, then just go to the TV where you can watch all the old stuff you want. It’s just unfortunate — it’s old news.”
Biedermann recently submitted a column praising fellow House and Senate members for passing “strong pro-life and pro-family legislation while increasing funding to secure the border,” and Senate Bill 1, which he said strengthened election integrity laws throughout the state.
“These are the priorities District 73 sent me to accomplish in the State House, and I was proud to co-author this legislation to keep Texas strong. Though not perfect, we are moving in the right direction.”
Biedermann’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.
“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people and interests of District 73 for almost six years,” he added in the statement. “Barbi and I will always love and cherish the experiences we have had along the way. Thank you to the people I have represented for the chance to serve and the opportunity to make Texas stronger than we found it.”
Doug,
And you think George Green is the answer? Give me a call to discuss.
This is good news for New Braunfels and Comal County. Biedermann attended the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington D.C. and has refused to discuss his involvement with constituents and local media. He took his constituents and our democracy for granted. Comal County voters and residents deserve a representative who respects the Constitution and the democracy it created.
