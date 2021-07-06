New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 72F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 72F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.