Twenty-five county residents have been tested for the coronavirus, Comal County health officials told commissioners on Thursday morning.
“A lot has happened since my previous update,” Cheryl Fraser, county public health director, said. “We received our first positive test on Wednesday morning. The case was travel-related and the patient has been self-quarantined since becoming symptomatic.”
Fraser said most calls are about testing through public and private medical providers. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 25 tests that involved county residents, all but one coming back negative.
“We opened our hotline on Monday and anyone with questions or concerns about the coronavirus are welcome to call 830-221-1120 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. We’re now getting more than 100 calls a day and yesterday we received more than 150 calls.”
Paul Anthony, public information officer, said reports of locals who tested at the labs have been slow coming in and those that have could be misleading. A resident from the county tested in San Antonio could be listed among Bexar County results instead of Comal County — which makes accurate numbers hard to predict.
Fraser projected recent additions of enhanced and online testing procedures will “dramatically” lead to increased numbers of county residents being tested.
“At this point, testing is limited, and done for informational purposes,” she said. “There is no treatment for COVID-19, so a patient’s test result will not change treatment — and that might be the biggest misconception out there.”
Fraser urged residents follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines advising against mass gatherings and social distancing.
“If you’re experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, please do not show up at your doctor’s office, emergency room or urgent care clinic,” she said. “Please call ahead first. We want to conserve our health care resources for people who require emergency medical treatment and hospitalization.
“The office of public health has been working emergency managers and elected officials since January to ensure the health and safety of our residents.”
County Judge Sherman Krause and commissioners thanked Fraser, Anthony and emergency operations officials for their efforts.
“Because there’s a lot of interest and Cheryl has helped get information out on what to do and what not to do, being around people and social distancing,” Krause said. “The emergency managers have brought together all of the jurisdictions in the county to make sure we’re all doing the same thing and not duplicating efforts. Paul has worked with both departments in distributing press releases or posts through Twitter and Facebook, to address people’s concerns.”
Jail change
After meeting in executive session, commissioners approved another change order for the new county jail. They approved $113,732 more for the $72 million jail, requested by at-risk contractor Yates/Sundt Joint Venture.
County Engineer Tom Hornseth said expense was for construction involving blocks leading to housing pod ceilings that added 21 non-compensated days to the project. He said the expense came out of the county’s contingency and did not extend Yates/Sundt’s projected completion date, which it recently estimated would be in May, pending passing inspections by the city of New Braunfels and Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
Also Thursday, commissioners received Texas Department of Transportation presentations on its “End the Streak” and “Road to Zero” initiatives before approving:
• A public hearing and final plat establishing multiple lots in a portion of the Eden Ranch subdivision.
• Extending a Department of State Health Services contract for immunization services performed by the county public health department; a licensing agreement for a Startzville tower site included in the countywide communications system upgrade project.
• Transfers of vehicles from the sheriff’s office to the juvenile probation department and Precinct 1 constable’s offices.
To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.