Comal County Commissioners approved a long-awaited agreement to board federal offenders on Thursday, which effectively shut down the new county jail to receiving additional outside offenders.
The detention services agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice will board up to 50 offenders held by San Antonio’s U.S. Marshal’s Service for three years, boarding each inmate at $100 per day.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds said the federal agreement and a third with another Texas county, set to go before commissioners next week, could add between $3 million and $4 million to county coffers before the end of 2021.
“(Hays County) Sheriff (Gary) Cutler asked for 50 more beds and we told him we could probably do between 20 and 25 beds, but we were at 79% as of Wednesday,” Reynolds said Thursday.
Comal’s 582-bed lockup accepted 28 more offenders from Bell County, increasing occupancy to 465 and leading Reynolds to temporarily close the jail to outside offenders to remain below the 90% maximum threshold set by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
“This morning, when we hit 80%, that’s where we wanted to be. We notified Hays County we couldn’t take more offenders, at least for the time being,” Reynolds said.
The county approved agreements with Hays and Coryell counties to house offenders, each at $65 per inmate per day. Included are 19 Hays offenders who staged an insurrection after corrections officers seized homemade alcohol inside their housing pod and ended their TV privileges on May 24. That incident is still under investigation.
The county spent more than $4.5 million over five years to house excess offenders in other facilities to relieve overcrowding at Comal’s old 337-bed jail, which is now being merged into sheriff’s office renovations. Reynolds said an agreement with Bell County would appear on next week’s commissioner’s court agenda.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved $58,900 more for signage and additional changes in the Courthouse Annex renovation project. Combined with previous change orders, the cost of Annex renovations have increased to $12.037 million but maintained the substantial completion date of July 12.
Commissioners also approved adding $50,570 more to its architectural services agreement with HDR Architecture, Inc. for redesigns of criminal investigations division offices in the CCSO renovation project.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
•Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Canyon Springs Resort, Ensenada Shores at Canyon Lake, The Estates at Mountain Springs Ranch, Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Cypress Lake Gardens subdivisions.
• An emergency access easement for the Copper Ridge subdivision on property owned by Ohlrich Family Partners, Ltd.
• Approval of Bexar Metro 9-1-1 Network District’s $16.6 million 2022 fiscal year budget.
• Appointment of Connie Lock to fill David Heier’s unexpired term on the Comal Trinity Groundwater Conservation District’s board of directors until July 31, 2023.
• Awarding a bid for county repository services to Frost Bank; rejecting and reposting a bid for two new pickup trucks; awarding Prime Trees Incorporated the county contract for green waste mulching services.
• Transfer of a surplus county-owned 2010 Ford Explorer to replace a 2003 Chevy Impala used by the district attorney’s office.
• Approving Emergency Services District No. 2’s request for a 30-day extension, from June 1 to July 1, to submit its 2020 fiscal year audit report; approving the reclassification of an internal auditor’s position in the county auditor’s office.
• Line-item budget transfers of county funds totaling $310,244 to reconcile line-item balances and year-end accruals in the 2020 county budget.
To access Thursday’s video and meeting agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
