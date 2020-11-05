Nancy York and John Tucker, who defeated incumbents Michael Calta and Matthew Sargent in New Braunfels Independent School District’s board of trustees election on Tuesday, might have to wait before taking those seats.
NBISD disputed Wednesday’s statement from Comal County’s elections office about problems with poll pads used to identify voters and assign electronic ballots at countywide voting centers on Tuesday. The issue wound up omitting some races, including NBISDs, from some ballots.
In District 2, York, a retired school teacher, defeated Calta, a real estate executive and business owner 2,156 votes to 2,144; Tucker, an architect, ousted electrical engineer and District 4 incumbent Sargent, 1,288 votes to 1,037.
Superintendent Randy Moczygemba disputes the county’s statement, which said it was unaware of the problem until late afternoon on Tuesday.
“I disagree with the timeline, which said they didn’t know anything about the problems until 5 p.m.,” he said. “Around 10:30 a.m., one of the candidates and his wife went to vote and his race did not show up on the voting machines. Those were two votes that would have been there for him, had they been able to vote.
“They brought it to the attention of a poll worker before they cast their votes but were still unsure about it.”
Moczygemba asked Clint McLain, who handles district elections as assistant superintendent for business operations, to contact the elections office. He said McLain was unable to get through but left a voice mail at 10:34 a.m.
“They called back at 1:07 p.m. and by then they were aware of the problem,” Moczygemba said Thursday. Elections officials didn’t address the timeline issue Thursday evening.
Failure to reconnect
County elections officials lost server connections for some of its 56 poll pads, purchased from St. Louis-based KNOWiNK, early on Election Day. The pads scan photo IDs and voter registration cards to confirm voter signatures, which forced elections workers to manually perform the process to qualify voters for ballots.
By 9:30 a.m. the pads had reconnected into the national server, but in the process some of them erased races from county ballots. The county said “not all ballot styles were appropriately reloaded.”
County Clerk Bobbie Koepp said the county’s Verity voting machines prompt voters to review ballots and make changes before pressing the “Cast Ballot” button that sends selections into the tabulation system.
“Once you press the button to cast your ballot, there is no reversing it,” said Koepp, adding KNOWiNK informed the county so late in the day, there wasn’t time to inform or implement options for voters — and only a handful noticed NBISD and other races missing from ballots.
The county received only three reports — two on NBISD’s District 4 race and one of three propositions on Lake Dunlap’s new WCID.
“If this had been brought to our attention before the vote was submitted, we could have canceled out the vote and reviewed the problem,” Koepp said. “We weren’t aware of the problem until close to 5 p.m. and after votes had already been cast.”
By the numbers
Officials said 88,298 of 116,067 registered county voters comprised a 76.04% turnout, shattering 2016 records for total vote (63,136) and turnout percentage (68.34%). On Tuesday, only 8,380 voted at 24 countywide voting centers.
The county said Wednesday that the poll pad issues didn’t affect early voting or ballots by mail, only Election Day in-person voting specific to several voting precincts. While Wednesday’s statement didn’t specify which ones, county records indicate it could have affected four precincts (201, 301, 302 and 303) and 17,164 ballots cast since early voting began Oct. 13.
NBISD’s District 4 is on the south end of the city, split between Interstate 35 and extending east on FM 1044 to County Line Road; west on Loop 337 to Landa Street and north on the west side of I-35 to Hill Avenue. All votes in Tucker’s win over Sargent were tabulated in Comal County.
NBISD’s District 2 extends east of I-35 down Seguin Avenue (FM 725), past Klein Road into Guadalupe County, with the Guadalupe River as its northern border. York received 247 votes to Calta’s 183 in Comal County, but Calta prevailed, 1,961 votes to 1,909, in Guadalupe County,
“Guadalupe County experienced no problems that affected the accuracy of in-person or mail ballot totals,” said Lisa Hayes, Guadalupe elections administrator.
Seeking relief
“I found out today that when the KNOWiNK pads went down, it affected multiple elections across the state,” said Moczygemba, adding NBISD couldn’t seek a recount, which only a losing candidate can request.
“We can’t contest anything, but in my opinion, being that it was a known issue, the elections division needs to take action to determine the outcome of the election,” he said. “Without calling for a recount or setting up a new election, we don’t know what the outcomes would have been in both elections.”
The Herald-Zeitung, in an email to Koepp, Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua and Voter Registrar Donna Dandridge, sought to confirm which precincts were involved, the number of voters affected in both NBISD races. The District 2 race was decided by 12 votes, with 10 votes cast at Comal County polls during 12 hours of voting on Tuesday. The District 4 race was decided by 251 votes.
“Cynthia is currently working on the number of voters affected,” Koepp said in a return email shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday. “We had no missing ballots. The problem was with the ballot style and the poll pads.”
Koepp said calling another election “is not Comal County’s call. We have no authority,” she said. “According to the (Texas) Secretary of State, the candidates can call for a contested election 30 days after the canvass; the district judge is the one with the authority.”
None of the candidates could immediately be reached for comment. Moczygemba said NBISD trustees meet in regular session on Monday. The district still plans to canvass election results at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, with the swearing-in ceremony for new trustees during the board’s December board meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 14.
