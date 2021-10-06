The city of New Braunfels is accepting applications for the 2022 class of New Braunfels City University, a no-cost program that gives residents a first-hand look at the inner workings of city government.
City University — also called City U. — is designed to encourage participants to be well-informed in the hopes of increasing their involvement on city committees.
Since its inception, City University alumni have gone on to serve on numerous city boards and commissions, including New Braunfels City Council, the Transportation and Traffic Advisory Board, the Bond Advisory Committee, and the Building Standards Commission.
“City University is an interactive learning experience designed to promote transparency with residents,” said Sara Phippen, customer experience manager at the New Braunfels Public Library and City University Project Team member. “The hands-on experiences, case studies, site tours, group discussions, and demonstrations provide a unique understanding of municipal operations. Our hope is that, through participation in City University, citizens are encouraged to participate more fully in local government.”
City University meetings are held on selected Thursday evenings beginning in January and conclude with a graduation ceremony in June.
Each meeting will give participants an up-close look at how city services are provided, with presentations, demonstrations, and tours of all city departments, including all city administration departments, police and fire, public works, parks and library.
City University applications are now available at www.nbtexas.org/CityU and can be submitted online through 5 p.m. on Oct. 22.
Space in the program is limited. Applicants must be New Braunfels residents or reside in its extraterritorial jurisdiction and be at least 17 years old.
For more information, log on to www.nbtexas.org/CityU or email CityUProjectTeam@nbtexas.org.
