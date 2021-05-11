Comal County health officials added two COVID-19 deaths to its data on Tuesday morning, both of them women who died in area hospitals in April.
A New Braunfels woman in her 70s died at a New Braunfels hospital on April 19, and a Bulverde woman in her 60s died at a San Antonio hospital on April 27, authorities said.
There have now been 319 deaths reported in Comal County since the pandemic first arrived locally in March of 2020. In neighboring Guadalupe County, where part of the city of New Braunfels is located, there have been 229 deaths.
Comal County's active case count also continued to inch higher, with officials reporting 57 new cases and 49 recoveries. Of the new cases, 34 are confirmed and 23 are probable. The county now has 357 active cases with seven of those patients hospitalized.
Comal County hospitals on Tuesday reported caring for 13 COVID-19 patients with three in intensive care and one on a ventilator, while the regional hospital use for the 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties remained below 4% at 3.61%
Both of the county's seven-day positivity rates were slightly higher on Tuesday with the slower molecular test returning 4.39% positive and the quicker antigen test returning 4.65% positive. Those numbers were at 3.76% and 4.07% on Monday.
The Comal County Health Department, which administers the Moderna vaccine, has appointments available for vaccination for those 18 and older online at www.mycomalcounty.com .
Most doctor's offices, pharmacies and some grocery stores are also offering vaccinations, including the Pfizer vaccine which is eligible for those who are as young as 16.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 51.25% of eligible Comal County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 38.9% are fully vaccinated.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, 44.47% of eligible residents has had at least one shot, while 33.92% are fully vaccinated.
