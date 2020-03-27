Comal County stopped short of issuing a “Stay at Home/Work Safe” order for unincorporated areas on Friday, instead issuing safety tips for residents and businesses in the wake of the county’s first community spread case of the COVID-19 virus.
“We’re hearing concerns about the virus spreading in our community,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. “There are concerns of its spread to at-risk populations, whether they be elderly or those with health issues that are complicated by the virus.”
The county health office reported a ninth case involving a Comal resident, a patient in their 80s who resides in the Bulverde area. It’s the first case in which community spread is believed as the likely source and announced the day after a 44-year-old New Braunfels man became the first county death linked to coronavirus.
“Until this point, all of our positive cases had traveled to places experiencing an active COVID-19 outbreak before developing symptoms,” said Cheryl
Fraser, director of public health. “This patient has tested positive without leaving Comal County, which means COVID-19 is spreading in our community.”
Krause said the county’s Stay Home/Work Safe “guidance” recommends voluntary mitigation measures to ensure personal safety; best practices for businesses, community-based and faith-based organizations; protecting hospitals, surgical centers and other healthcare providers; and contain the spread to at-risk individuals.
Krause said the county encourages businesses to continue “efforts to slow the spread of the virus” through guidelines contained in orders issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The city of New Braunfels’ Stay Home order, requiring residents to remain at home and closure of non-essential businesses went into effect at midnight Thursday. Krause said there’s little difference between city and county shelter orders.
“If they didn’t have different language in some places they would be exactly the same,” he said. “(Both) have the same impact on residents of their particular jurisdictions.”
Krause said the county is not considering adopting stringent virus-prevention measures, saying commissioners will “continue to monitor and make changes as the situation changes.”
The guidance includes additional steps the county will take if the voluntary measures “are inadequate because of insufficient voluntary response, or COVID-19 is a continued risk to the health and safety of the county.”
Those potential future measures include targeted mandatory orders affecting close-contact businesses, water recreation and parks, and community mandatory orders such as a shelter-in-place order.
“It it would ask specific businesses to close until this virus runs its course,” Krause said.
County officials say the guidance wasn’t a reaction to Comal’s first case of community spread of the virus. The patient became symptomatic after visiting the Bulverde H-E-B between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 10 and March 12, and Bulverde Walmart sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on March 16.
The patient’s exact age and gender are being withheld by the public health office, which said the person is “currently hospitalized outside of the county.”
As of 7 p.m. Thursday, the county’s public health office reported 125 tests of county residents, with the nine positives, 78 negatives and 38 results still pending. As of 8 p.m., statewide there were 1,731 cases and 23 deaths, including seven in Dallas County and five in Bexar County.
Krause agrees with President Donald Trump in hoping the country can quickly rebound from the crisis, but doesn’t embrace reviving the economy by easing social distancing measures or defining low-risk and high-risk areas to relax universal restrictions to slow down the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want all of our businesses to come back and open for tourist season this summer,” Krause said. “We want things to get back to normal — it would mean that the virus has run its course and wouldn’t be that much of a threat to the community anymore.
“But that time is not now, given that we just experienced the first virus-related death yesterday and today reported a ninth case of COVID-19.”
Information about COVID-19, as well as coronavirus-related county office closures and restrictions, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19. Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Extremely sad Mr Mendez passed away due to CV-19. We are praying for his family and friends and also for our nation that God will see us through this. This is not meant to be disrespectful so please if this offends anyone please forgive. Every family needs to take care of their loved ones and the more information shared may help all of us to do better in that respect. So I ask these questions The articles stated Mr Mendez was in good physical health. Can the general public be given more information as to, how severe were his symptoms before going to the hospital and are we sure there were no underlying conditions that may have contributed to the cause of death. Why was he hospitalized outside Comal County?
