Comal County Commissioners on Thursday received the news that 24 more county residents have been added to its COVID-19 death toll — with newly-charted deaths dating back as far as April.
Cheryl Fraser, the county’s public health director, said most of the deaths, which increased the county’s death total to 111, were listed in other locales and occurred between April 17 and Aug. 26.
“The reason for the spike in deaths reported came after a close review of the state database,” she said, adding death certificates ask family members to provide addresses of the deceased, and sometimes they list their own addresses by mistake.
“Deaths are reported in the county of death, and after reviewing those, we saw one person from Victoria who died in Victoria had a daughter in Comal County who listed her address instead of her mother’s address,” Fraser said. “It made it look like a death of a resident from here — which is why we looked up obituaries and called people.”
Months of cross checking newspaper obituaries and addresses uncovered the additional fatalities.
“In all, we found 24 deaths that were added to the county’s total last night,” she said.
“There was a lot of looking at maps and connecting everything up,” she said. “The state will not be correcting that number but we are very confident that ours are accurate in what we are reporting for deaths.”
Fraser reported some good news — rates of new infections and hospitalizations continue to decline in the county.
“As of Wednesday evening we have 3,050 in Comal County, which is up 26 from yesterday,” she said. “Of over 20,000 tests conducted, there were 2,420 confirmed and 630 probable. There are 2,649 recovered, and 290 are active cases, which is way down from what we’ve seen, and 39 who remain hospitalized.”
On Thursday the county added 26 new cases of the disease. Twenty five of those were confirmed and one was probable.
Nineteen of those cases were in New Braunfels, one north of Canyon Lake, two south of Canyon Lake, one in the southern part of Comal County around Garden Ridge and three in the Bulverde/Spring Branch area.
Two are in their 20s, five are in their 30s or 40s, five are in their 50s or 60s, and 14 are older than 70.
The county also added 98 recoveries.
On Wednesday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for nine COVID-19 patients. Four of those are in intensive care beds, and three are on ventilators.
Public health reported 20,849 tests conducted, an increase of 43 tests from the day before. The county's rolling seven-day positivity rate now stands at 16.27%.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We’re still seeing low numbers,” Frasier said of drive-thru testing, which sampled only 18 residents that led to three positive cases last Friday, and 14 more on Tuesday.
Fraser said the county has added 130 cases since last Thursday’s report. She said the public health office continues its work with local nursing homes and assisted care facilities, and continues weekly meetings with school nurses.
“We’ve been meeting with them for a month and have began including school records to help with contact tracing of positive students and staff,” she said. “NBISD and Comal ISD are doing a great job implementing COVID-19 plans, including their surveillance and reporting.”
The public health office is open by appointment only, with immunizations and other needs available by calling 830-221-1150.
“We had a successful back-to-school immunization clinic,” she said. “Our flu vaccines will arrive any day; the CDC recommends them for everyone over the age of 6 months every season. “That is especially important this year, due to the possibility of contracting COVID-19 and making sure people don’t confuse those symptoms with having the flu.
“It is more dangerous, as both can co-exist at the same time.”
The county is getting a new epidemiologist that will start work Sept. 14, Fraser said. The county has two data clerks with another five expected later this month.
