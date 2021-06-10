There were only two Comal County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, health officials reported, a figure that hasn’t been that low since the very early days of the pandemic reporting in March of 2020.
Local hospitals, which have been caring for a mix of local patients and those from outside of the area, reported only six COVID patients, with only one of those in intensive care and none on ventilators. Those figures, too, are far below what facilities were reporting in mid January when more than 85 patients were hospitalized — with 25 of those in ICU and another 16 on ventilators.
Only 2.37% of hospital beds across the 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties were being used by COVID patients on Thursday.
Active case count
Comal County has 196 active cases of COVID with health officials adding another 30 cases and 16 recoveries on Thursday. Twenty-three of those cases are new, with seven backlogged from state data. Of those cases, 14 are confirmed and the remaining 16 are probable. Most of the additional cases are younger patients with 10 of them under the age of 20 and 10 more representing people in their 30s and 40s.
The county’s seven-day positivity rates remained below 5% on Thursday with the molecular rate at 3.45% and the antigen rate at 4.41%.
Vaccination efforts
The county’s public health department is continuing to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those who are 18 and older as well as the Pfizer vaccine that’s approved for anyone over the age of 12. Anyone interested can call the office at 830-221-1150 to book an appointment. Most medical offices also have the vaccine available as well as local pharmacies.
Comal County’s vaccinated percentage continues to lead statewide figures.
Almost 55% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 have had at least one shot while almost 45% have been fully vaccinated.
